Ice hockey | Russian media: The hated NHL star is leaving for Russia

Hockey|Roman Rotenberg acquired a Yankee kit.

Defender Tony DeAngelo is moving to the KHL next season.

Russian newspaper Champions says that the 28-year-old American has accepted the offer of St. Petersburg SKA and will move to Russia. The oligarch who is the head coach of SKA Roman Rotenberg previously told the newspaper that the club was interested in DeAngelo.

Earlier, SKA acquired a Russian striker from the NHL Yevgeny Kuznetsov. The 32-year-old Kuznetsov still had a year left on his contract with the Carolina Hurricanes, but decided to move to Russia and join SKA on a four-year deal.

DeAngelo, on the other hand, previously denied the rumors, because he still wanted a place to play in the NHL. However, the Yankee package is not very popular in the NHL, because he has earned a reputation as a problem player.

Already while playing in the Canadian OHL junior league, DeAngelo was suspended three times due to behavior problems, including insulting a teammate and violating the referee’s integrity.

in the NHL DeAngelo violated the referee’s integrity again in the spring of 2017. However, the worst overreach occurred in the 2020-21 season, when DeAngelo, who played for the New York Rangers, dragged his own teammate, the goalkeeper, into a fight Alexander Georgiev with.

After the incident, DeAngelo was shelved by the Rangers, and the club’s GM at the time Jeff Gorton announced that he had played his last match for the club.

of the former President of the United States Donald Trump’s DeAngelo, who became known as a supporter, also caused a stir during the corona pandemic after sharing disinformation on his own social media channels.

DeAngelo has played for the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers for the past two to three seasons.