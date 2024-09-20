Ice hockey | Rude reception for Jari Kurri at the Helsinki ice rink – Joker fans spread a big sheet

Hockey|The supporters of the Jokers showed their opinion to Jari Kurri.

In Mesti playing Jokerit organized a solemn ceremony at the Nordenskiöldinkatu ice rink before Friday night’s home match against Joensuu Kiekko-Poik.

Before the match, Jokerit raised the club’s championship pennants and frozen game numbers to the ceiling of the hall.

The Joker legends were honored at the ceremony Walter from Immo, Otakar Janeckya, Jari Kurria, Henry Leppää, Esa from Tikka, Timo from Turku and Petri from Var.

During the ceremony, Joker supporters pointed in Kurri’s direction.

Supporters spread a large sheet in the end stand with the words “Jari Kurri – Persona non grata”, which means unwanted person.

When Kurri’s suspended game number 17 was announced, some supporters booed loudly.

Czech legend Janecky received the biggest applause from Joker fans.

Kurri64, was previously the head man and owner of the Jokers when the club played in the Russian hockey league, KHL. Kurri was also a member of the KHL board in 2014–2022.

Jokerit Hockey Club, owned by Kurri, ceased operations after Russia started a war of aggression against Ukraine in February 2022. After that, Jokerit withdrew from the KHL.

In August 2022, Kurri sold Jokerit Hockey Club’s business Joel Harkimon for Team Jokerit Oy, which later went bankrupt.

Nowadays, Joker’s disc operations are run by a completely new company.