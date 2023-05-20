Ice hockey | Roope Hintz’s performance was not enough, Dallas lost to Vegas in the overtime

Roope Hintz rose to his lofty solitude at the head of the NHL playoff points market. However, the most important one, i.e. the victory, was not taken from Dallas.

Las Vegas

of the NHL the Eastern Conference finals began on Friday morning Finnish time with the 6th longest marathon game in history, when Carolina and Florida wrestled almost 140 minutes before Matthew Tkachuk settled for the Panthers.

The final matches of the Western Conference also started with an overtime match.

In Vegas, overtime was packed much faster, as it only had time to play 1:35, when the Golden Knights decided with a special goal. The winning hit struck Brett Howden behind the goal by Jake Oettinger through equipment.

Dallas has now lost all three playoff series openers in overtime.

Roope Hintz (1+2) rose to the top of the playoffs with 22 (10+12) power points. Edmonton falling to Vegas Connor McDavid managed to score 20 points (8+12).

Vegas came to the start of the match strong, but Dallas’ Jake Oettinger continued at the same level as in the tiebreaker of the last series against Seattle and kept a clean sheet. Oettinger blocked as many as 17 shots in the first round.

The Stars got two advantages, which it could not take advantage of.

However, the goal taps opened at the end of the set in 18:44. Luck was also on Dallas’ side, as the puck bounced out of the corner of Vegas’ defensive zone with a special so-called court master’s special. Reilly Smith did not get possession of the puck. Roope Hintz thanked for this and found the front of the goal by Jason Robertsonwho directed just his third goal of the playoffs.

Vegas took the second set and finally got the goal tap open in 29:17. by Zach Whitecloud the dash bounced through the end board to William Karlsson. Oettinger didn’t have time to participate anymore, and Karlsson leveled the situation.

Karlsson, who was played a lot against Hintz, shot early in the third period to give Vegas a two-goal lead. The Swede was able to shoot from a good spot when Hintz didn’t have time to get the puck he was aiming for, but Oettinger wasn’t at his best in the goal.

Dallas answered in less than three minutes when Hintz was rattled Joe Pavelski from spreading the puck Adin Hill’s to guard the goal.

Vegas was responsible for the next goal Teddy Blueger in time 49.20.

He managed to make it 3–2 easily when he drove to the goal Keegan Kolesar fell down Miro Heiskanen and By Ryan Suter in the handling over Oettinger, and the Yankee keeper was powerless.

Dallas equalized with 1:59 left before the end of regular time. The skipper of the Stars, who played without a goalkeeper Jamie Benn At the end of Myllytys, he beat the puck into the puck from close range. Hintz also got a power point for this goal.

Vegas had a few very dangerous counterattacks in the third period, but the control of the game turned to Dallas, who was mostly in the chasing position, who took the shots 16-8.

The shots were tied at 36–36 after regular time.