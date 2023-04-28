Ice hockey | Roope Hintz was a haughty teenager who grew into an exceptional talent and superstar – “He’s done the work himself”

Roope Hintz rose to the top of the points market of the NHL playoffs, at least for a while. The old coach and former teammates praise him almost unreservedly. The definition reads: a completely exceptional super talent.

Underpowered goal Against Minnesota pictures well Roope Hintz.

The playoffs of the NHL had barely gotten going when Hintz broke through in the second game and shot into the top corner.

Dallas’ No. 1 center Hintz, 26, scored three goals in that game, his first career hat trick in the playoffs.

And be that as it may, two of these three goals were through drives.

Hintz can score goals in any way other than through runs, but with his excellent skating, he easily gets away from his opponents.

It would be wrong to say that Hintz lives on his skating alone. He has many other qualities, but skating cannot be ignored.

“At least game-wise, he stood out with his exceptional skating. He had and has a natural slide with which he makes room for himself”, Teemu Ramstedt says.

Ramstedt played as HIFK’s number one center when the teenager from Tampere moved from Ilves to IFK in the 2015-2016 season.

Hintz was only 18 years old when he changed Ilves to bigger circles.

Nowadays, it can be difficult to understand that a transfer from Ilves to HIFK would be a step forward, but eight years ago, Ilves belonged to the bottom of the league with financial difficulties.

“His skills were exceptional. I thought then that he would become an NHL player – maybe,” says Ramstedt.

“I was a little surprised that he became a superstar. I’m not going to say now that I saw him becoming a superstar even then.”

Hintz’s career already had a big move to change Teemu Rautiainen and Aleksi Mustonen from the moped car chain he ran with to the bright lights of the stadium.

Now the playoff series between the Stars and Minnesota has progressed to the decision stages, and Hintz became the number one in the NHL point exchange.

A unique place for a Finnish player.

“ “He was completely exceptional in terms of his playing skills and eye for the game, even though he was raw.”

Roope Hintz has been the Dallas Stars’ number one forward in the playoffs.

Coach Bunch of Myrrh and Hintz’s puck paths traveled the same route for the longest time before the adult series.

Myrrä remembers the lanky and tall Hintz as a promising eighth-grader who played in juniors a year older than his age.

“Familiar junk,” says Myrrä.

“I put him in one of Ilves’ publications that he can get into the three-letter league if he wants to.”

With three letters, Myrrä obviously refers to the NHL.

“He was completely exceptional in terms of his playing skills and eye for the game, even though he was raw.”

“ “He has done the work himself, with training, spiritual growth and strength of character.”

Myrrh says that Hintz didn’t stand out with his skating in C-juniors yet, when his growth in height disturbed his coordination and his strength went into growing.

“His athleticism and ball-playing talent made an impression. Skating was still angular back then.”

Over the years, Myrrä was able to coach a large number of talented young people, as not only Hintz have passed through his hands Juuso Välimäki, Joona Koppanen, Otto Koivulathe current captain of Ilves Eemeli Finland and many others.

“Yes, Hintz was the surest card with Välimäki if we’re talking about the NHL.”

The Calgary Flames signed defender Välimäki to the NHL in the first round, but this season he played in Arizona.

Hintz belongs Sebastian Ahon like big second-round finds, about which in many clubs one can only ask why we let them out of our sight.

Getting stronger, staying in North America and returning to Ilves’ youth team changed a lot in Hintz’s attitude towards ice skating and skating.

Hontelo C-youth grew into an exceptional skater by the time he reached A-youth.

“He could pick up the pace with the volt output of the old alliance. Then there was no need to wander much. Sometimes he went so hard that it scared me too.”

Myrrä enthusiastically says that it’s “great to watch when Roope has conquered the biggest series”.

“He has done the work himself, with training, spiritual growth and strength of character.”

“ “The current state of earnings is by no means a surprise.”

Roope Hintz is the 20-year-old world champion from 2016.

in Finland the saying that someone loves the sport is used very sparingly, but Myrrä says that Hintz loves ice hockey.

“Roope has always been a gambler and a trainee who has spent time with the sport. The hours are full.”

Juuso Puustinen played four seasons in HIFK and the last two together with Roope Hintz. Saipa Puustinen enjoyed Hintz’s skills as a winger in the same chain.

“The current state of earnings is by no means a surprise,” Puustinen says of Hintz.

“He was an extremely hard player and you could see from skating that he would become a good player.”

Puustinen advertises Hintz without any exaggeration as one of the best center forwards in the NHL.

“He shows a special talent. Skating is so effortless and economical. Roope can make good decisions even at high speed.”

“ “I realized that there is a super talent in it.”

Woody remembers how Hintz lit up the hearts of young people at the U20 World Championship in January 2016.

The big names in the team were Patrick LaineSebastian Aho, Jesse Puljujärvi and the captain Mikko Rantanen. Hintz also got his share.

“When we went to away games with HIFK, there were young girls and boys outside the hall two hours before the game waiting for Roope’s autograph. Some even shed tears.”

Puustinen tells how one exercise during HIFK aptly describes Hintz.

Their court practiced defending a long shift until Puustinen finally got the puck.

“I couldn’t bring myself to attack anymore, so I just lifted the puck to the middle area and Roope went after it. He saw the puck in the air, took it straight out of the air onto the platform with his stick and shot into the top corner.”

“I realized that there is a super talent in it.”

Roope Hintz played in HIFK in the 2015–2017 seasons before moving to the NHL.