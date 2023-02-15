Ice hockey | Roope Hintz struck in the meeting between the top teams

Roope Hintz’s strong scoring streak continues. Dallas suffered a stinging loss to Boston.

The night The NHL round saw giants meet.

Boston, the top team in the East, visited the home cave of Dallas, which holds the top spot in the West, and claimed a 3-2 overtime victory.

Boston, who played hard in the third period, came to a 2-2 draw in 50:12 Pavel Zachan on the finish line.

Overtime was controlled by Dallas. It was able to play with superiority, but David Pastrnak clinched the win for Boston with the team’s first straight shot of overtime Charlie McAvoy input.

From Finns scored points in the match Roope Hintzwho spectacularly stepped behind Pastrnak in front of him and scored, leveling the opening set at 1–1.

Hintz has scored in four of his last five games.

In another last season’s finalists Colorado and Tampa Bay met in the big match.

The reigning champion Avalanche led 2-0 and 3-2, but Tampa rallied and won when Steven Stamkos was the only winner of the tough competition.

Artturi Lehkonen scored Colorado’s opening goal. Mikko Rantanen remained without points and for the fifth time in a row without a goal.

Serial jumbo Columbus suffered a stinging loss to New Jersey. The Blue Jackets played hard in their home game against the Devils, but Ryan Graves was able to score the winning goal from close range 1.4 seconds before the end by Michael McLeod from initialization.

of Columbus Patrick Laine initially Johnny Gaudreau A 1–1 superiority goal.

Columbus played without his Russian pack Vladislav Gavrikov, who the club revealed was on the sidelines for transfer reasons. Gavrikov has not signed an extension with the Blue Jackets and is therefore a trade item.