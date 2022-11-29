Ice hockey | Roope Hintz signed a gigantic NHL contract

Roope Hintz will continue as Dallas’ mainstay for the next eight seasons. He will make $67.6 million from his contract.

Helsinki Ice hockey player who played in IFK in the 2015–2017 seasons and moved from IFK to North America Roope Hintz has signed a giant contract with the NHL club Dallas Stars.

The 26-year-old center fielder signed an eight-year contract that guarantees Hintz $67.7 million in salary income. Dallas announced of the agreement on Tuesday.

In euros, the value of Hintz’s contract is slightly more than 65 million euros. The average salary of the contract is $8.45 million.

Hintz, who broke through to the adult level in Tampere’s Ilves, has become one of the most important players and the number one center in the Dallas attack in recent seasons. In the past season, Hintz has collected 24 power points in 22 games.

The new contract comes into effect at the beginning of the 2023–2024 season and ends in the 2030–2031 season.

Bridge in the season, Hintz’s salary is 3.1 million dollars, so the salary increase is a good five million per season.

“Roope is a dynamic two-way center forward who has proven that he is one of the best in his position in the NHL. Our coaching staff can count on him in any situation,” Dallas GM Jim Nill praises Hintz in the club’s press release.

Hintz is Dallas’ second round pick from the summer of 2015. He has played in the NHL in five seasons in the regular season and the playoffs in a total of 301 games and scored 119 power points.

Hintz started hockey in Nokian Pyry and played as a junior for a long time in Ilves, where he made his league debut in the 2013–14 season.

Hintz has also played for the Dallas farm team Texas Stars and in the American junior league. Hintz won the youth world championship in Finland’s shirt in 2016.