Ice hockey | Roope Hintz set his new points record – Miro Heiskanen close to the all-time Finnish performance

Roope Hintz forged four pins in Detroit and rose to his new season record.

Vancouver

Roope Hintz (1+3) scored four power points for the second time this season and led Dallas to a 6–1 crushing victory in Detroit.

Hintz hit the opening beats from the back post and passed Esa Lindell 2–0 goal. When Ty Dellandrea struck Max Domin from serving to 3–0, Ville Husso was allowed to make room after two saves and three conceded goals For Magnus Hellberg. It was played on 12.10.

Dallas scored the rest of its goals in the second period, where Hintz and Miro Heiskanen were the scorers of the first two goals. It was the latter of them Joe Pavelski the drive with which he scored his 1,000th career point in an NHL regular season game.

Hintz broke his last year’s record (37+35=72). He has 74 (36+38) points from 71 matches.

Heiskanen, who played his 77th match of the season, on the other hand, broke the 70 power point limit (11+60=71) and is only two points away Reijo Ruotsalainen about the point record made by Finnish defenders. Dallas has two more games, so Heiskasen has a good chance for a new record.

Dallas is tied for the top of the Central Division with Colorado, but the Avalanche have played one less game.

Carolina Hurricanes the difficulties continued with a third straight defeat.

Now it came down to Ottawa, who was better at home with 3–2 goals. Senators power forward Claude Giroux reached the milestone of a thousand regular season points.

The Finns of the Hurricanes were left with no points. In addition Sebastian Ahon, Teuvo Teräväinen and Jesse Puljujärvi the attack chain was broken.

New York Islanders suffered a big, possibly even decisive, defeat. The Isles lost away to Washington, who were better by a score of 5–2.

The Florida Panthers could have secured a playoff spot with a home win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, it only got a point when the Leafs John Tavares struck the solution from the overtime counterattack. Away goalkeeper Ilya Samsonov saved no less than 45 times.

Florida now has 92 points from 81 games, the Islanders have 91 points from 81 games and Pittsburgh has 90 points from 80 games. The Panthers’ last opponent is Carolina, the Islanders host Montreal. Pittsburgh plays against Chicago and Columbus.

Out of the trio, the player with the fewest points is eliminated from the playoffs.