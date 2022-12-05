Ice hockey | Roope Hintz scored the second hat trick of his NHL career

However, the Dallas Stars suffered a shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Last a week of almost 70 million dollars contract Dallas Done with Stars Roope Hintz was the star player of his team and played a 3+1 role in the NHL match against the Minnesota Wild. The hat trick was the second of the Finnish forward’s NHL career.

However, in Sunday’s game, Minnesota took the victory in the shootout. The final score of the match was 6–5.

Read more: Roope Hintz signed a gigantic NHL contract

Minnesota scored the game’s opening goal in the first period, but Hintz tied the score in the second period. After that, Minnesota’s goal taps opened in earnest, and the team took a 5–1 lead at the beginning of the third period of the match.

After Hintz’s second goal, Dallas caught up, and the third set ended with the scores tied at 5-5. Also a Stars defender Esa Lindell added to his score by getting an assist.

After a scoreless overtime, Hintz stepped onto the ice as Dallas’ third player in the shootout. However, he missed his game-winning shot, allowing Minnesota to take home the points. All of Minnesota’s winning shots went on goal.

Winnipeg The Jets beat the Anaheim Ducks 5–2 at home.

Saku Mäenalanen scored the Jets’ opening goal in the second period of the game. In the third set, he got another power point by serving Morgan Barron’s scored a goal.

In Ohio, Columbus lost to the Detroit Red Wings at home 4–2. Detroit thus managed to end its three-game losing streak.

A team of Finns Olli Määttä got an assist Austin Czarnik too for the opening goal of the match and for the pass for the last goal of the third period For Andrew Copp. Detroit’s goal Ville Husso made 32 saves.

with the goal of Columbus Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves. Patrick Laine was on the field for a good 21 minutes but was left with no points.

The Buffalo Sabers beat the San Jose Sharks 6–3. of Buffalo Henri Jokiharju a service point was marked by Jeff Skinner From a 3-2 goal. The home win was also celebrated by the 26-time saver in Buffalo’s goal Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

In the last game of the weekend, the New York Islanders beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3–0 at home.