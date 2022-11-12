Ice hockey | Roope Hintz scored, but Dallas’ chase started too late

Washington took a 5-1 victory over Tampa Bay.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Washington Capitals took a 5-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on their home ice.

Sonny Milano scored two of Washington’s goals and assisted one.

Darcy Kuemper saved the home team 28 times in goal, while Tampa Bay Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped the puck 19 times.

It was quite a dark night for Tampa Bay’s star players Nikita Kucherov and To Victor Hedman, who were in the crease three times when Washington scored. There were plenty of ice breaks in the match, and for example Washington’s star player Alexander Ovechkin got more than 11 minutes of playing time. However, the Russian’s performance in the match was limited to one assist point.

Dallas The Stars suffered a 4-5 home loss to the San Jose Sharks. The teams went to the first break in a 2-2 situation.

In the second period, the San Jose Sharks ran away from Dallas with two quick goals. After 29 seconds had been played in the second period, Timo Meier first gave San Jose a 3–2 lead, and 36 seconds later Logan Couture past the Dallas keeper by Jake Oettinger again.

In the final set, San Jose struck one more time after only 29 seconds of the game, when Tomas Hertl finished the 5–2 hit with his fourth goal of the season.

After that, Dallas started a frantic chase. First Roope Hintz narrowed down to 3–5 and Joe Pavelski put Dallas in front of the goal. Dallas didn’t get any closer than that.

Along with Hintz, a defender from Dallas’ Finns scored points Miro Heiskanenwhich set up Pavelski’s goal.

Pittsburgh The Penguins, on the other hand, went for a 4–2 away win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The match progressed through two fairly even sets, but at the beginning of the final set, it was Pittsburgh Brock McGinn took his team to a 3–2 lead.

The final scores were 4–2 Jake Guentzelwho ran away at the end of the match to drive through Sidney Crosby from the pass and put the puck into the empty goal with 13 seconds left in the game. Pittsburgh’s power player was Yevgeni Malkinwho scored a goal and assisted the other in the match.

Penguins’ Finnish forward Kasperi Kapanen was already absent from the team for the second game in a row. Before that, Kapanen played his last seven matches without points.