Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Ice hockey | Roope Hintz once again made a huge impact – the Finnish star is at the top of the points market

April 26, 2023
Ice hockey | Roope Hintz once again made a huge impact – the Finnish star is at the top of the points market

Roope Hintz, who returned to the lead of the points market in the playoffs, scored three goals again.

Vancouver

Dallas Stars center forward Roope Hintz rose back to the top of the NHL playoff points market. The balance of five matches is a whopping 4+7.

Hintz scored three goals as Dallas beat Minnesota 4–0 at home to take a 3–2 lead in the series.

Hintz’s assists came on the Stars’ first three hits. The final readings were born out of nowhere Ty Dellandrean from the stage.

The Finnish center also scored three goals in the previous match – even then, all three were scored by Dallas’ goalkeeper Filip Gustavsonn behind the back (result 3–2).

The match started dramatically, as the Wild Marcus Foligno ordered to shower already in 2.14.

Foligno, who has appealed the refereeing of the series, received the verdict Radek to Faksa from the targeted knee tackle.

It took eight seconds for Dallas to take advantage. Hintz distributed To Jason Robertson, who played the puck in front of the goal. Injured Joe Pavelski playing in place Tyler Seguin hit the puck in from Pavelski’s “office” near the goal area.

Dallas also took advantage of its second advantage. Jake Middleton sat in the ice box when Robertson shot to make it 2–0 Miro Heiskanen and initiated by Hintz. Mason Marchment scored a 3-0 goal at the beginning of the second period on Seguin’s loose puck, and Hintz picked up the second assist.

Fact

Playoff points exchange

  1. Roope Hintz, Dallas, 5, 4+7=11

  2. Mitch Marner, Toronto, 4, 2+8=10

  3. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton, 4, 5+4=9*

  4. Taylor Hall, Boston, 4, 4+3=7

  5. Auston Matthews, Toronto, 4, 3+4=7

* Edmonton–Los Angeles in progress. Draisaitl has 1+0 in his fifth game.

Dallas, who lost 0–1 and 1–2 in the series, is now in the lead for the first time. It gets to try to end the series away from home on the night before Saturday, Finnish time.

Fact

1st playoff round

Boston-Florida 3-1

  1. 17.4. Boston-Florida 3-1

  2. 19.4. Boston-Florida 3-6 F: Lostarinen 1+0, Barkov 0+1.

  3. 21.4. Florida-Boston 2-4 F: Lostarinen 0+1, Barkov 0+1.

  4. 23.4. Florida-Boston 2-6

F: Aleksander Barkov, Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen.

Carolina–NY Islanders 3–2

  1. 17.4. Carolina–NY Islanders 2–1 C: Raanta 25/26, Aho 1+0.

  2. 19.4. Carolina–NY Islanders 4–3 and. C: Raanta 23/26, Aho 0+1.

  3. 21.4. NY Islanders–Carolina 5–1 C: Raanta 32/36.

  4. 23.4. NY Islanders–Carolina 2–5 C: Raanta 27/29, Aho 1+2.

  5. 25.4. Carolina–NY Islanders 2–3 C: Raanta 19/22, Aho 1+0, Puljujärvi 0+1, Kotkaniemi 0+1.

C: Sebastian Aho, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Jesse Puljujärvi, Antti Raanta, Teuvo Teräväinen.

New Jersey-NY Rangers 2-2

  1. 18.4. New Jersey–NY Rangers 1–5 NYR: Second 0+1.

  2. 20.4. New Jersey–NY Rangers 1–5 NJ: Haula 1+0, NYR: Kakko 1+0, Mikkola 0+1.

  3. 22.4. NY Rangers–New Jersey 1–2 and.

  4. 24.4. NY Rangers–New Jersey 1–3

NJ: Erik Haula, NYR: Kaapo Kakko, Niko Mikkola.

Toronto–Tampa Bay 3–1

  1. 18.4. Toronto–Tampa Bay 3–7

  2. 20.4. Toronto–Tampa Bay 7–2

  3. 22.4. Tampa Bay–Toronto 3–4 and.

  4. 24.4. Tampa Bay–Toronto 4–5 and.

Vegas-Winnipeg 3-1

  1. 18.4. Vegas-Winnipeg 1-5

  2. 20.4. Vegas–Winnipeg 5–2 W: Mäenalanen 0+1.

  3. 22.4. Winnipeg–Vegas 4–5 and.

  4. 24.4. Winnipeg-Vegas 2-4

W: Saku Mäenalanen.

Colorado-Seattle 2-2

  1. 18.4. Colorado-Seattle 1-3 C: Rantanen 1+0, S: Tolvanen 1+0.

  2. 20.4. Colorado–Seattle 3–2 C: Lehkonen 1+1, S: Tolvanen 0+1.

  3. 22.4. Seattle-Colorado 4-6 C: Rantanen 2+1, Lehkonen 0+2.

  4. 24.4. Seattle–Colorado 3–2 and. C: Rantanen 2+0.

C: Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen, S: Eeli Tolvanen.

Edmonton-Los Angeles 2-2

  1. 17.4. Edmonton–Los Angeles 3–4 and. L: Korpisalo 37/40.

  2. 19.4. Edmonton-Los Angeles 4-2 L: Korpisalo 33/36.

  3. 21.4. Los Angeles–Edmonton 3–2 and. L: Korpisalo 38/40.

  4. 23.4. Los Angeles–Edmonton 5–4 and. L: Korpisalo 35/40.

L: Joonas Korpisalo, Rasmus Kupari.

Dallas-Minnesota 3-2

  1. 17.4. Dallas–Minnesota 2–3 and. D: Hintz 1+0, Heiskanen 0+1.

  2. 19.4. Dallas-Minnesota 7-3 D: Hintz 3+1, Heiskanen 0+4, Kiviranta 0+1.

  3. 21.4. Minnesota–Dallas 5–1 D: Kiviranta 0+1.

  4. 23.4. Minnesota-Dallas 2-3 D: Hintz 0+3, Lindell 0+1.

  5. 25.4. Dallas–Minnesota 4–0 D: Hintz 0+3, Heiskanen 0+1.

D: Jani Hakanpää, Miro Heiskanen, Roope Hintz, Joel Kiviranta, Esa Lindell.

