Ice hockey | Roope Hintz once again made a huge impact – the Finnish star is at the top of the points market

Roope Hintz, who returned to the lead of the points market in the playoffs, scored three goals again.

Vancouver

Dallas Stars center forward Roope Hintz rose back to the top of the NHL playoff points market. The balance of five matches is a whopping 4+7.

Hintz scored three goals as Dallas beat Minnesota 4–0 at home to take a 3–2 lead in the series.

Hintz’s assists came on the Stars’ first three hits. The final readings were born out of nowhere Ty Dellandrean from the stage.

The Finnish center also scored three goals in the previous match – even then, all three were scored by Dallas’ goalkeeper Filip Gustavsonn behind the back (result 3–2).

The match started dramatically, as the Wild Marcus Foligno ordered to shower already in 2.14.

Foligno, who has appealed the refereeing of the series, received the verdict Radek to Faksa from the targeted knee tackle.

It took eight seconds for Dallas to take advantage. Hintz distributed To Jason Robertson, who played the puck in front of the goal. Injured Joe Pavelski playing in place Tyler Seguin hit the puck in from Pavelski’s “office” near the goal area.

Dallas also took advantage of its second advantage. Jake Middleton sat in the ice box when Robertson shot to make it 2–0 Miro Heiskanen and initiated by Hintz. Mason Marchment scored a 3-0 goal at the beginning of the second period on Seguin’s loose puck, and Hintz picked up the second assist.

Fact Playoff points exchange Roope Hintz, Dallas, 5, 4+7=11 Mitch Marner, Toronto, 4, 2+8=10 Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton, 4, 5+4=9* Taylor Hall, Boston, 4, 4+3=7 Auston Matthews, Toronto, 4, 3+4=7 * Edmonton–Los Angeles in progress. Draisaitl has 1+0 in his fifth game.

Dallas, who lost 0–1 and 1–2 in the series, is now in the lead for the first time. It gets to try to end the series away from home on the night before Saturday, Finnish time.