Ice hockey | Roope Hintz left the ice covered in blood – Miro Heiskanen set a new Finnish record

Kaapo Kakko managed to score in Buffalo, but the Sabers took two points. Dallas’ Roope Hintz injured himself.

Montreal

Central the Dallas Stars, fighting for the division win, claimed victory over Arizona with a score of 5–2.

The Finns scored eight power points in the match.

Juuso Välimäki overcame Arizona’s 1-1 tie in the opening set.

Roope Hintz on the other hand, leveled the score at 2–2 in the second set with a sharp wrister.

About the Dallas defenders Miro Heiskanen got three assists and Esa Lindell scored two goals. In addition to his goal, Hintz also had an assist for the game-winning goal, by Jason Robertson impressively shoot for a 3–2 hit.

Hintz’s match ended badly by Victor Söderström to a high stick that seemed to hit the Tampere center right in the eye. Hintz left the locker room in the third round bleeding and did not return to the match.

Robertson set the single-season scoring record in Dallas club history and passed Mike Modano with its balance, which is now recorded as 43+53=95.

Heiskasen now has 11+54 assists in 72 games and at the same time the single-season assist record for Finnish players in the NHL.

Canada’s In the U20 silver team 2021, seven matches, 0.75 goals conceded per 60 minutes and a save percentage of 96.4. College Series NCAA 66 games with a 94.2 save percentage and a 1.90 goals-against average.

Devon Levi21, was reserved for the NHL in the 2020 summer draft only in the seventh round, but the 183-centimeter goalkeeper’s performances after that have been wild.

The reservation of the Florida Panthers was traded in the summer of 2021 to Buffalo with the reservation of the first round of the summer of 2022, when the Panthers acquired their ranks by Sam Reinhart.

Levi’s time in the NCAA, which focused on computer science in his studies, is now over, as he recently signed a professional contract with Buffalo.

The debut was on Friday.

His NHL career also started impressively, as Levi saved the Sabers in a 3–2 victory over the New York Rangers.

The solution came in overtime Jeff Skinnerwho immediately rushed to the goalkeeper to celebrate after his winning goal.

Rangers’ Finnish winger Kaapo Kako was the first player Levi had to bow to in the NHL arena. Turkulainen scored Rangers’ 1-2 reduction in the second period. His balance of 76 matches in the season is now 15+22.

In trouble the Winnipeg Jets, who were in the spring season, won their position in the last playoff spot in the West. Detroit fell at home with goals 6-2.