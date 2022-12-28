Ice hockey | Roope Hintz is flying in a wild mood, bad news for Patrik Lainee

Roope Hintz became Dallas’ hero, Antti Raanta saved his first clean sheet of the season. Patrik Laine, on the other hand, was now on the corona list.

Dallas Stars Roope Hintz scored two goals in Nashville’s net and increased his December goal balance to ten, which is the third most in the league.

Hintz scored his opening goal with a power play early in the second period. He directed by Jason Robertson shot, and Juuse Saros was powerless with his goal.

Hintz silenced the Nashville home crowd again in the final minute of the game when he scored from close range in the 3–2 victory.

The Stars’ number one center has now scored five goals in his last three games.

Carolina Hurricanes already took at least a point for the 15th consecutive game when it beat the Chicago Blackhawks with goals 3–0.

Carolina is on the longest point streak in club history. It has won as many as nine times.

Against his ex-club Chicago, he traditionally made a good save Antti Raanta stopped 24 shots and recorded his first shutout of the season.

Carolina, one of the strongest teams at the beginning of the season, had no problem with Chicago. Shots on goal were 49–24.

Returned to the rink before Christmas Sebastian Aho played his second match after recovering from a lower body injury. Aho, chain guy Teuvo Teräväinen and the quadricenter Jesperi Kotkaniemi missed points.

of Columbus Patrick Lainewho has already been on sick leave due to two different injuries this season, was placed on the NHL’s corona list.

In the night round, Lainee did not miss a game, as Columbus’ match against Buffalo had to be canceled due to the snow storms that hit North America.

This season, Laine has been able to play 20 matches with an output of 9+7.

in Arizona David overthrew Goliath. The Coyotes beat reigning champion Colorado 6-3.

The home team Juuso Välimäki played more than 17 minutes, got an assist and a +2 power rating. Mikko Rantanen scored Colorado’s third goal in the final period, with which the Avalanche came within two more goals to fight for the victory.