Ice hockey | Roope Hintz hit hard – the refereeing spoke again

Roope Hintz momentarily rose to the top of the playoff points market with his 4+4 performances in four matches.

Roope Hintz set the stage for all of Dallas’ goals as the Stars claimed a 3-2 away win over Minnesota, leveling the hot streak at 2-2.

Hintz has now scored eight (4+4) points in four playoff games and momentarily rose to the top of the playoff points market – Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl toasted past in the later match.

Dallas scored the first goal Tyler Seguin with superiority in front of the goal.

The second occurred at the beginning of the third period, when Hintz, at the end of a long underpowered exchange, carried the puck into the offensive zone and passed to the ice Yevgeni Dadonovwho was surprised by the shot by Filip Gustavsson.

Ex-Dallas John Klingberg narrowed, but of being injured Joe Pavelski Seguin, playing on the spot, made it 3–1 with superiority.

The game got crazy when Frederick Gaudreau even narrowed in time 58.40, when Jani Hakanpää sat on the ice, but Dallas held on to win.

Goalkeeper from Dallas, Minnesota who grew up Jake Oettinger stopped 32 of 34 shots and was named the game’s first star.

Judging has been talking throughout the playoffs – and so now.

Dallas’ winning goal came when Marcus Foligno sat questioningly on the coldness he had received. Foligno received another controversial penalty in the match for blocking Hakanpää.

Foligno told reporters after the match that he thought both penalties were “horse shit”.

Florida The Panthers lost 2-6 at home to the Boston Bruins on Sunday and are now 1-3 in the series.

Florida had its place in the match and also clearly won the shooting statistics 44-30, but Linus Ullmark was more convincing with his goal than Sergei Bobrovsky. In the middle of the last match by Alex Lyon Bobrovski, who replaced him, made great saves but also conceded goals that left a lot to worry about.

The Finns of Florida Alexander Barkov (–1), Anton Lundell (–1) and Eetu Luostarinen (–3) missed points. In addition to Ullmark, Boston’s goal was also seen Jeremy Swayman.

Ullmark went to the booth early with a behavior penalty when he had enough Matthew Tkachuk tricks and dropped his gloves. 70 minutes of ice time were distributed in the match, 60 of which were in the last period.

Boston was still playing without its top centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.