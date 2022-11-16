Ice hockey | Roni Hirvonen’s two goals accelerated, HIFK gave a ride to Luko, who leads the league

The league returned from the break and HIFK continued from where it left off before the break.

Helsinki IFK was a crisis team at the beginning of the season, but those times seem to have passed. IFK defeated Luko, the leader of the ice hockey league, 4–2 and is slowly moving up in the standings.

The win was IFK’s fourth in the last five matches. There is only a break between international matches, when Leijonat played the Karelia tournament.

Roni Hirvonen scored two goals, and got a nice addition to the current autumn. Three hits in 20 games before Wednesday was too few for him.

Hirvonen boasted that Miro Väänänen and Jesse Seppälän it was good to play with.

“I got good passes from Seppälätä and it was nice to put it in. The beginning of the season was difficult, but the whole time has improved and I believe that we will go much further from here,” said Hirvonen.

“The same with me. It was a bit difficult in the beginning, but now I’m starting to find it little by little. When you start scoring yourself, it starts to get easier.”

Home team scratched the first signs of the lead in two sets as it took a 4–1 lead. The lock came within peeking distance Gabriel Fontaine with a narrowing, but the people of Rauma could not offer more than that.

Fontaine scored a nice goal, but had a mixed night. During the three goals, he was on the ice, and often in good spectator seats.

He became the positive player of the evening Einari Luhanka23, who scored the first goal of his league career: 2–1 for HIFK.

“Yes, it feels good, especially done here,” Luhanka said in the half-time interview.

You could see from Luko’s expression that the team captain Anrei Hakulinen was missing. The top player on the points exchange was injured in Leijon, and will remain on the sidelines for a long time. The hand injury required surgery and recovery time.

HIFK also introduced the new number ten.

Striker Kristian Vesalainen played his first match in his old junior club and immediately in the first team.

Slow season in Malmö, new teammates around and new patterns were visible. Vesalainen remained a bit lost throughout the match.

The Vesala native has had time to become a hockey player, even though he is only 23 years old. He played in HIFK’s junior teams, after which the tour began. Seven clubs can fit in before returning to IFK.

As a junior in Frölunda in Gothenburg, Vesalainen was learning to become a player. There was a result in HPK, as well as in Kärpi.

The NHL club Winnipeg booked Vesalainen in the first round in 2017, but the Jets were going to become a gameless grave.

In the 2021–2022 season, Vesalainen played a comfortable 53 games in Winnipeg, but in 20 of them the playing time was around seven minutes or less. In it, he only developed into a good bench sitter.

Vesalainen wears the number ten in IFK, which he asked permission from the former ten From Esa Tikka. There are others, and the list sounds great from many decades: Esa Isaksson, Matt Forss, Johan Davidsson, Darren Boyko, Roope Hintz and many others.