Ice hockey | Roman Rotenberg was completely nervous – “Do you read Soviet newspapers or are you from abroad?”

Hockey|Rotenberg had just finished praising the new acquisition of St. Petersburg SKA, Tony DeAngelo.

KHL team St. Petersburg’s SKA unexpectedly acquired an American Tony DeAngelo joined the ranks a few days ago. Even last season, 28-year-old DeAngelo played in the NHL for the Carolina Hurricanes.

SKA head coach Roman Rotenberg and DeAngelo held a media conference on Monday, which at first was met with general praise. However, the question of salary cap problems made Rotenberg nervous, he says Sport-Express.

“What doubts do you have? Do you read Soviet newspapers or are you from abroad? Will there also be questions about the salary floor?” Rotenberg roared.

“We always act according to the rules. We have huge bonuses included in the contract.”

SKA has been suspected of messing with the salary cap before. Russian hockey journalist Daria Tubolcheva according to DeAngelo’s salary for one season is $323,000, but as Rotenberg also noted, the bonuses are hefty.

DeAngelo will get $1 million if he’s in the top three in plus-minus after the season. A million euros also rushes into the account if DeAngelo is among the top three in the defensemen’s scoring statistics.

A player gets a plus point in his statistics if he is on the ice when his own team scores a goal. Correspondingly, a minus comes if you are on the ice while the opponent is swinging the nets.

DeAngelo himself joked at the media conference.

“During the negotiations, I was offered borscht with lard. You could say that the quality of the food also influenced my decision [siirtyä SKA:han].”

As a player, DeAngelo has a reputation as a problem player. The worst excess happened in the 2020-21 season, when DeAngelo, who played for the New York Rangers, got into a fight with his own teammate, the goalkeeper Aleksandar Georgiev with. After the incident, the Rangers shelved DeAngelo.

In 371 NHL games, DeAngelo has completed 48+162=210.

Other former NHL players also play in SKA Pietar’s shirt, such as Yevgeny Kuznetsov, Nikita Zaitsev and Mikhail Grigorenko.