Ice hockey | Roman Rotenberg fumbled and sniffed in a fun match – harsh judgment from the fans

Fans are accusing Roman Rotenberg of completely inappropriate behavior in the celebrity league match played over the weekend.

Russian vice president of the ice hockey association, head coach of SKA St. Petersburg by Roman Rotenberg the behavior in the hockey Medialiiga match on Sunday is causing consternation in Russia.

Rotenberg was the most talked about person at the event, as his grip on the rink was, in the opinion of many other participants, far from the spirit of the event.

Videos of Rotenberg's violent game quickly spread across Russia on various sites.

Rotenberg, who played with number 71, pushed the opponent, among other things with a transverse club and shouted another. Nor did Rotenberg have enough understanding for the referee's whistles.

During one freeze he threw his bat in the penalty box with force to the side of the rink against, with the result that it hit the girls sitting next to him.

At the end of the second set, Rotenberg hit the opponent's hands with his bat after the whistle. After a few seconds, he sniffed vto a team player and called him a fool.

Rotenberg's the team lost the match 1–7. The attacker collected a total of ten minutes on the ice.

Chairman of the Media League Nikolai Osipov stated that he does not see in Rotenberg's behavior nothing to criticizebecause “hockey is a contact sport and not ballet”.

Osipov hoped, Rotenberg will be able to participate in the tournament again, because “his presence brightens the competition”.

Many Russian hockey fans disagreed.

Stories about Rotenberg's game and behavior spawned hundreds of angry comments. Fans accused Rotenberg of rudeness and completely inappropriate behavior.

Media League is an entertainment project founded last year where musicians, bloggers, stars of other sports and former hockey players play hockey.

Among others, the Stanley Cup and Olympic winner Aleksei Kovaljov, a former soccer star, have been seen in Kaukalo Andrei Arshavin and former chairman of the KHL Alexander Medvedev.

In the KHL arena, Rotenberg is doing better. SKA finished second in the KHL regular season and advanced to the second round in the playoffs after defeating Nizhny Novgorod 4–1 in the first round.

Rotenberg started playing hockey in Finland at the age of 11. As a junior, he played for Karhu-Kissai from Helsinki, among others.