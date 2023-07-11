Ice hockey | Roman Rotenberg claims that the Canadian who moved from the NHL to the KHL wants to become a Russian citizen

According to Roman Rotenberg, Brendan Leipsic wrote a letter to Putin in which he said he wanted to become a Russian citizen.

Canadian hockey player Brendan of Leipsic29, allegedly expressed his desire to apply for Russian citizenship, reports a Russian news agency TASS.

The head coach of St. Petersburg SKA, which plays in the KHL Roman Rotenberg wrote about it on his Telegram channel on Tuesday. Leipsic moved to the St. Petersburg club in June. He signed a two-year contract with the club.

According to Rotenberg, Leipsic wrote to Vladimir Putin a letter in which the hockey player stated his desire to change citizenship.

“It’s no secret that in North America he faced prejudice and injustice, and in Russia he received special support from fans, coaches and partners,” Rotenberg wrote.

“His favorite player is Alexander Ovechkin, and he grew up watching our best players. Maybe Brendan himself will play for the Russian national team one day,” added Rotenberg.

Rotenberg said he would do everything he could to help Leipsic.

Roman Rotenberg in 2014.

Leipsic was drafted into the NHL in 2012 with draft number 89 (Nashville Predators). He played a total of 187 games in the NHL, scoring 59 points.

The winger’s career in North America ended scandalously. The Washington Capitals terminated Leipsic’s contract after the Canadian’s offensive social media messages about his teammates were leaked.

He has been playing in the KHL since 2020. He played the first season in TsSKA Moscow, the next two in Metallurg Magnitogorsk.