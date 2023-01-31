Ice hockey | Roman Rotenberg also accuses Finns of stealing the hockey

According to Roman Rotenberg, everything in hockey has been stolen from the Soviet Union and the Russians.

Puck influencer and businessman Roman Rotenberg41, writes a strict text in Russian In an interview with Matchtv from the hockey culture of our eastern neighbor.

Rotenberg says that other countries that have been successful in ice hockey – such as Finland – have robbed the Russians and the Soviet Union of practically everything in their ice hockey culture, i.e. things related to training, playing style and tactics.

“Our own colleagues stole everything from us – Canadians, Americans, Finns, Swedes. They took everything from us, that’s a fact.”

“And how do they play now? Like the Soviet Union, a combination game with puck control. We see how popular it is internationally – how that style is played in the NHL,” Rotenberg said, according to Matchtv.

Hockey has traditionally been an important issue in Russia and the Soviet Union. Over the years, Soviet and Russian coaches have also worked in Finland.

In previous years, Finnish ice hockey teams and Finnish coaches also made “study trips” to the eastern neighbor.

Several Finnish hockey players and coaches also became wealthy in the Russian-led KHL league.

Now the situation is completely different, when Russia’s brutal attack on Ukraine has been sharply and widely condemned around the world.

Russia has also been banned from international sports after its invasion of Ukraine.

Roman Rotenberg spent part of his childhood and youth in Finland. Nowadays, he works, among other things, as a coach of St. Petersburg’s SKA and in management positions in the Russian Ice Hockey Federation.