Ice hockey | Roby Järventie’s first NHL point when Ottawa upset Toronto

November 8, 2023
Joonas Korpisalo made 27 saves in Ottawa’s goal.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Ottawa Senators were stronger than the Canadian teams this time when they beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6–3.

Joonas Korpisalo made 27 saves in goal against Ottawa. Striker Roby Järventie in turn picked up his first NHL point while he was serving Dominik Kubali too first goal.

In total, Kubalik scored two goals for Ottawa, as well Claude Girouxwho also recorded an assist. Tim Stützle on the other hand, scored no fewer than four points with a goal and three assists.

