Ice hockey | Roby Järventie effective in NHL practice games – the order went to the farm, however

Ice hockey A striker who played in the league in Ilves and excelled in Nuori Leijon Roby Järventie succeeded very well in the NHL training games in the ranks of his club, the Ottawa Senators. Järventie, 21, scored his fourth goal of the training season as the Senators ended training games with a 4-6 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

“I’ve been playing a lot better [kuin vuosi sitten harjoituskaudella]. I have more confidence and I’m in better shape. And when you know the system and the pace, it’s easier to play. I hope to make an impression [seurajohtoon]”, Järventie stated in the local newspaper Ottawa Sun by.

However, four goals in the training season and an additional goal assist were not enough in the end. Senators told After the Montreal match, Järventie will open the season in the AHL farm league Belleville Senators, so the youngster’s NHL debut still has to wait. Järventie scored 16+14 in his 40 AHL games last season.

Along with Järventie, a defender who has played in the Ässi Liiga in recent years and participated in Leijon’s World Cup home games in the spring is also traveling to Belleville to start the season. Nikolas Matipalo.