Ice hockey | Riina-Maria Metso is a carer for her hockey player husband: “A harsh word”

Ex-hockey player Pauli Levokarin spouse Riina-Maria Metso45, heard the stopping words a couple of years ago.

At the end of the home visit, the service supervisor who was assessing the situation of Levokari, 46, who suffers from cerebral palsy, announced that he would apply to Metso for family care.

“It was quite a shock. We were both left with our mouths open, wondering what happened here,” says Metso.

Metso was in a situation that few imagine being in their forties. Just a moment before, they had been an ordinary sporty and active couple.

“I think family care is a harsh word: it defines the caring relationship between you and your spouse,” Metso describes.

After thinking about it for a long time, Metso and Levokari have been able to accept the situation. The word family care itself seemed difficult, not giving help to the spouse. It is part of the everyday life of a relationship.

Levokari suffers from, among other things, bad short-term memory disorders, so Metso acts as her husband’s memory both during doctor’s visits and in more everyday situations.

Levokari for example, on a shopping trip, he might have a long conversation with someone he knows, and after the meeting turn to Metso and ask who his conversation partner was.

Riina-Maria Metso and Pauli Levokari had only been together for about a year before Levokari had a scene that changed his life on a trip to the market.

Levokarin the brain injury is very likely to cancel August 2005. At that time, the defender who represented Lukko got TPS in a training match Kai Nurminen shot to the head by the puck.

The hit crushed Levokar’s frontal bone and he was rushed by ambulance to the intensive care unit of Turku University Central Hospital. There, Levokari was induced into a coma in order to lower the elevated brain pressure.

However, he recovered quickly and returned to the rink already in October. Levokar’s puck career, known as the “giant of Luvia”, finally ended only in the spring of 2016 in the jersey of Imatra Ketterä.

Pauli Levokari with a puck on his forehead was photographed in Pori in August 2005.

Brain injury the serious consequences did not appear until five years after the end of the career.

Metso writes in the newsletter Line player (Atena Kustannus) checked the family’s shopping trip to Prisma in July, when Levokari had two epileptic seizures and ended up in intensive care.

In the book, Metso describes how the moments remained in his mind as cinematic scenes, as traumatic events tend to remain. Sometimes he even suspected that he was dreaming or having a nightmare.

“There was a doctor who was a customer in that store, who came to diagnose Paul and realized that it was a seizure of cerebral origin.”

“I won’t write about this in the book, but when Pauli was taken to the hospital by ambulance for filming, I saw the same doctor in his work clothes at the hospital. Then I got the feeling that this is a dream. In dreams, the same characters often repeat themselves,” says Metso.

Junior while waiting in the hospital with Metso experienced a moment of frightening uncertainty. He had received no information about Levokari’s situation for hours, until a nurse came to ask if Metso wanted the help of a crisis worker.

“I asked what the situation was. Do we need a crisis worker? The nurse replied that she could not say more, the doctor then tells. It was a dramatic and unclear situation,” says Metso.

Metso was afraid that something really serious had happened.

“In that situation, minutes and hours are quite long.”

After leaving the hospital, Levokari tried to continue a normal life. Even after the diagnosis of cerebral palsy, he continued to work as a school attendance assistant and as a junior coach of Mikkelin Jukurien. However, it was too heavy.

“That situation was quite a disaster. He feels really bad. He barely managed to persevere with the tasks and then collapsed. He also has sleep problems due to his brain injury, but then he didn’t really sleep at all,” explains Metso.

Especially letting go of hockey was really difficult for Levokar, but in the end he had to accept that he was unable to work.

Despite the difficulties, Riina-Maria Metso says that her and Pauli Levokari’s life together is happy.

For Metso The most difficult thing about Levokari’s situation has been that sometimes his personality changes for a week or two. A kind and gentle man becomes cold and alien.

“Those are difficult moments that really resonated with me. There is certainly a reason for that from my own previous relationship and the wounds it left,” says Metso.

Fortunately, there have been few personality changes and there is a clear reason for them. They are due to the search for a suitable epilepsy medication or seizures of unconsciousness caused by Levokar.

Black humor also helps. Metso, Levokari and the children have baptized Paul, who is in the throes of a personality change, as “Darth Levokari” Star Wars according to the villain Darth Vader.

Riina-Maria Metso is a journalist and non-fiction writer. His latest book Rivipelaaja (Atena Kustannus) tells the story of Jonne Virtanen and Marlo Kopose in addition to Pauli Levokari.

Male despite the difficulties caused by the brain injury, Metso describes that he and Levokari live in a happy and equal relationship.

“Pauli really supports me in various matters and he actually does most of the housework and cooking for us. It’s not like I just take care of him,” Metso describes.

“Illness is just one part of life. Sometimes it shows more, sometimes less, but primarily we are something other than a disabled person and a caregiver to each other. However, we live a pretty happy life. We don’t have a miserable or unhappy person,” Metso continues.

Pauli Levokari and Riina-Maria Metso also talk about their life with a brain injury on their Instagram account.