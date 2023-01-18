Ice hockey | Reid Gardiner became JYP’s hero as a guest of HIFK

There is a tough battle going on in the middle class of the league. Kärpät cheered up and left Jukurit at zero.

HIFK stretched his Hockey League consecutive game scoring streak to seven games, but that seemed like little consolation.

The host from Helsinki led the game to the chalk lines, but then JYP Reid Gardiner scored a 1–1 tie in 58.52. The Canadian striker’s night was completed in 61.04, when he completed the victory with his 18th finish of the season.

“Naturally, I am very happy with the two points. Especially when we came from a losing position,” Gardiner underlined.

Long it seemed that the home team would be dressed as a hero after finishing the 1-0 goal underpowered Eetu Koivistoinen and the goalkeeper who blocked like a wall for a long time Roope Taponen.

At the top of the middle period, in 20:46, HIFK already had time to celebrate a little bit of pushing the goal rush as a goal, but the challenge of JYP’s coaching kept the readings at zero at that time.

“There was a message from upstairs that the puck was under the mattress and it was touching the mattress,” JYP’s responsible coach Jukka Rautakorpi told.

In addition to Gardiner, the top goalkeeper in JYP’s best team Wine Vehviläinenwhich HIFK couldn’t surprise with its six overtime attempts.

“Through those (ices) we would have had a seam to take control of the game”, HIFK’s head coach Ville Peltonen regretted.

the league in the tight middle class, very important points were played elsewhere in the Wednesday round.

Kalevankanka’s Wednesday puck night in Mikkeli eased Kärppie’s stickiness. Saved his fourth clean sheet of the season and his first away game Leevi Meriläinen20, guaranteed Oulu’s hockey league away victory with goals of 4–0.

In addition to Meriläinen, who stopped 28 pucks, the Kärppi’s power men were the defenders who collected their power points from overpowering shots Topi Niemelä (1+1) and David Rundblad (0+2). Meriläinen stopped three Jukurien Pekka Jormakan brilliant spot, one of them from the penalty shot.

“It was an important save. Otherwise, our lead would have been only one goal at the beginning of the final set. There was a lot of good defending and discipline in our game, as only one ice shows,” beamed the Kärppie coach Lauri Marjamäki.

It was only the Kärppie’s second away win in the last nine road games and usually the first three-point pot in the last six league games.

“This was a great overall win. It felt good, so I got myself into the game right away. The win makes it a lot easier for us,” commented Meriläinen, who is playing his first league season on loan from the NHL club Ottawa.

Jukurie square center Jarkko Immonen is already the oldest player in the league at the age of 40. Jukurit announced during the game about Immonen’s comprehensive extension contract for next season.

Aces and the struggle between SaiPa only really caught fire in the last few minutes. In a 2-2 situation, we were already waiting for overtime until it started happening.

Captain of Aces Jesse Joensuu your tackle in SaiPa cornering Kalle Maalahtea, which sank to the surface of the field. The loss of the puck ended with Joensuu scoring the game-winning goal. Aces won 4–2.

The situation on SaiPa’s bench was heated during the game and even after. After the game time expired, SaiPa was sentenced to an official’s penalty.

“It was the decisive goal of the game. I understand that some people see the situation differently, but I think we are suffering injustice. Of course, that interpretation won’t change to anything,” SaiPa’s head coach Ville Hämäläinen comment.

The referee coach was also there reviewing the events Sami Seppälä.

“The situation was big in the game, but with the tools I have, it looked like a clean tackle on a puck player,” Seppälä assessed.

For Ässi, the win was the second in a row, while series jumbo SaiPa suffered its second consecutive loss. Aces Derek Barach broke his streak of 13 goalless games.

HPK defeated KalPa’s defender 6–2 at home Arttu Pellin inked two goals.

Ässät, Jukurit, HPK, KooKoo, HIFK and JYP are in positions 8–13 within six points of each other. Kärpät and KalPa are a bit of a six in the barren.

Rauma Lukko captured the league’s first place by defeating the top-of-the-line Pelicans 2–1, when Julius Mattila succeeded overwhelmingly and Henri Ikonen underpowered.

The match was interrupted in the Äijänsuo hall at 2.42 due to a fire alarm. The fire alarm turned out to be unwarranted, and the game was able to resume after a delay of less than a quarter of an hour.

League:

HIFK–JYP and. 1–2 (0–0, 1–0, 0–1, 0–1)

HPK–KalPa 6–2 (1–1, 3–1, 2–0)

Jukurit–Kärpät 0–4 (0–0, 0–2, 0–2)

Lock–Pelicans 2–1 (1–0, 0–0, 1–1)

Aces–SaiPa 4–2 (1–1, 1–1, 2–0)