Ice hockey | Red-hot Sebastian Aho was chosen as the NHL's best player of the week

Carolina Hurricanes Finnish star Sebastian Aho has been selected as player of the week in the NHL.

The last selection of 2023 came from a week of three matches, during which Aho racked up a whopping 11 (2+9) power points.

Aho, 26, rose to 15th place in the league's point market during his super week. He has scored 15+27=42 in his 34 games of the season and leads Carolina's internal goal, assist and point market.

Aho's performance and three-game winning streak lifted the Hurricanes to second place in the Metropolie division.

A week the NHL chose the New York Rangers as the second star by Artemi Panarin (3, 5+1) and three stars for the New Jersey Devils By Luke Hughes (3, 3+2).