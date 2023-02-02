Ice hockey | Red-hot HIFK knocked out league leader Luko – the point streak already stretched to 14 matches

IFK has built a point tube longer than the current one only once: in the fall of 1979.

Ice hockey The strongest team in the league, Helsinki IFK, stretched its streak of points in consecutive matches to 14 matches on Thursday in Rauma, when league leader Lukko fell 3–0.

IFK started scoring in Äijänsuo already after just over three minutes of their first line’s straightforward attack. Playing through his life Juha Jääskä left the puck in the offensive zone Iiro Pakarinen and played defender at the same time Samuli Piipponen out of the situation. It gave Pakarinen space to get up and shoot.

Lock guard Artyom Zagidul got his gear in between Pakarinen’s shot, but the loose puck bounced in By Linus Nyman the one who brazenly drove to the finish line despite being blocked Kristian from Vesalainen.

Vesalainen, 23, who finished his ninth goal of the season, will continue in IFK next season as well. The extension contract was announced before the match simultaneously on C More’s broadcast and in the Bättre folk community.

Pakarinen scored IFK’s second goal with a dominant force at the beginning of the final set Take Rantakari from the loose puck after the line shot. Eetu Koivistoinen dug out the opening win To Victor Berglund, who continued with a cross pass to Rantakari. IFK built a hit after only five seconds of superiority play.

The goal was also Pakarinen’s ninth of the season. Golden Helmet Koivistoinen placed the final numbers of the match in the empty Lukko goal in the last minute.

Roope Taponen played his fourth clean sheet of the season with IFK’s goal.

IFK has built a point pipe longer than the current one only once. In October-November 1979, it collected points in 16 matches in a row, winning 13 matches and drawing three.

