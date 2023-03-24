Ice hockey | Rauma has a golden egg that turns cleaning gigs into millions: “wise decisions were made 50 years ago”

A cleaning company was founded in the 70s to help Raumalaiskiekkilu. Now RTK has grown into a giant, whose group support enables a successful club for the smallest economic area of ​​the series.

When Rauma Luko’s strike group of SM series players went on a 70’s job cleaning the local supermarket, the group hardly understood how strong they were at the beginnings of the Rauma ice hockey success story.

The competition in ice hockey had gradually started to get tougher.

The future of the people of Rauma in the sport that is dear to the city residents caused concern, and in 1968 the support of Raumalaiskiekkilu was founded.

It sought to collect funds to ensure the level of representative hockey as well as junior activities in the small town.

Along the route, there are, for example, kiosks, bingo, and Elintarviketuki oy, which ran stores and gas stations that went bankrupt.

But Rauma’s Teollisuus- ja Kiinteistöpalvelu, now called RTK-Palvelu oy, became the golden egg and the cornerstone of Luko’s success story.

Raumalaiskiekkilu Tuki became its partner and later the main owner in the 70s, and it is not possible to talk about Luko’s current success story without taking into account RTK.

“50 years ago, wise decisions were made. Back then, the headline was roughly that the elderly are in the business of the young”, says the current chairman of Raumalaiskiekkilu Tue and vice-chairman of the board of Contineo Rafael Eerola.

According to Eerola, in its first year of operation in the early 70s, RTK had a turnover of FIM 100,000, leaving a profit of FIM 3,000.

From there, the company has grown into a nationally significant player, whose turnover this year Eerola estimates to be around 125 million euros.

Rauma celebrated the Finnish championship in the spring of 2021.

In the current situation Luko’s league team’s background company, RTK-Palvelu and RTK personnel service belong to the Contineo group. It enables Luko to receive group grants.

Eerola, who works as a regional director of Oma Säästöpankki in his civilian job, still reminds us that companies operate on the terms of the business world when handing out money.

RTK’s success feeds Rauma’s hockey even more broadly, because Contineo is owned by the Rauma’s hockey community.

Rauma’s ice hockey support is the largest owner with 66 percent. The other owners are Lukko Foundation and Lukko ry.

“Business is done for these two,” says Eerola and points to Lukko ry and Lukko oy in the organizational chart.

"It is about 50 percent cheaper for us to play than elsewhere, because we can support local clubs, coaching and ice times."

The importance of corporate support can be seen from the operating losses of Luko’s league club.

In the five previous published results, the actual business loss has been between EUR 764,000 and EUR 2.4 million. In total, losses have accumulated in the years 2017–2021 of slightly more than six million euros.

For example, the hall renovation done in 2006 would have been difficult to implement without a strong group behind it, even though the city was also involved in the project.

“Without such arrangements, we wouldn’t be talking about big investments in Rauma, and maybe we wouldn’t even be talking about playing league hockey at least at this level,” says Eerola.

Bridge at the moment Lukko is playing a quarter-final series with HIFK. There are two opposite extremes on the measures of population numbers and economic area.

Helsinki is currently the only league team in Uusimaa.

A city of more than 660,000 inhabitants, whose largest districts Vuosaari and Mellunkylä alone tickle the same number of 40,000 inhabitants as Rauma.

In Satakunta, with a population of over 210,000, Lukko is fighting with Pori’s Aces. Eerola says that the situation in Rauma has been described with a harp, the circle drawn by which extends 50 kilometers from the center.

"For a league team, a home game is a place to make money. That's 30 games and 30 days a year and the playoffs on top. More than 300 days remain unused in the year."

In the north, we are at Pori market and in the south, Mynämäki, which is already starting to be the area of ​​Turku Palloseura. To the west is the sea.

“We are in the smallest economic area in the league, but we consider ourselves a big club. We have stopped talking about smallness because we are not small. Goals are there where everyone else has them. We will push for places 1–4”, says Eerola.

Future Lukko stars must be trained from a small number of players. An important part of the Rauma puck community’s spending is investing in the junior track.

Playing ice hockey is cheap in the city. According to Eerola, the same situation still exists. For the first two years, playing at the hockey school is free.

“It is about 50 percent cheaper for us to play than elsewhere, because we can support local clubs, coaching and ice times.”

Lukko and HIFK fight for the next place in the quarter-final series.

Eerola says that Lukko wants to reach the position of long-term success in the League.

A single championship does not seal that position. The goal is to be in the medal trio several times during the decade.

Lukko has been a pioneer in business opportunities outside the rink, but elsewhere has followed.

There are restaurant operations in several directions, Oulun Kärpät owns part of the Qstock festivals and HIFK has started its own event concept for events outside of hockey.

“For a league team, a home game is a place to make money. That’s 30 games and 30 days a year and the playoffs on top. More than 300 days remain unused in the year. I think that everyone has to look elsewhere. The clubs have professionals and committed partners who use various services. It’s just to get ideas and think about what could be and try it out,” says Eerola.

Eerola still reminds us that if starting a business were easy, everyone would be an entrepreneur and want money.

A success story like RTK is not born overnight, but for the sake of the future of ice hockey, ice hockey clubs must have the courage to try to expand their business.

“In order to remain a top international country, we need euros. There are no shortcuts and you can’t miss the bandwagon. You can’t get endless euros from sports activities, you’ll hit a wall.”

The league’s fourth quarter-final match between HIFK and Lukko will be played at the Helsinki Ice Hall on Friday from 18:30.

