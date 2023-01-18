Ice hockey | Rasmus Ristolainen struck with underpower – Kevin Lankinen equalized Patrik Laine

Rasmus Ristolainen pedaled underpowered to drive through and scored his opening goal of the season.

Vancouver

of the Philadelphia Flyers Rasmus Ristolainen scored his first goal of the season in a home game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Ristolainen pinged through underpowered and hit the puck from his knuckle into the cage in the second period of the match. The Ducks’ number one stars Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry were gliding behind, watching as the man from Turku hit his opening hit of the season.

Ristolainen picked up another assist point by Morgan Frost to a spectacular 3–1 goal.

The Finnish defender had a very difficult start to the season, but since then he has filled his place in a defensive role. Ristolainen’s season score is now a modest 1+3 from 38 matches.

The Flyers beat the Ducks 5–2.

A playoff spot the hotly chasing Florida Panthers led the Toronto Maple Leafs 1–0, 2–1, 3–2 and 4–2, but lost away in overtime with 4–5 goals.

Anton Lundell scored Florida’s second goal on the power play when he struck out Alexander Barkov underpowered shot into the rebound puck. Barkov scored a 4–2 lead goal at the beginning of the second period with superiority. Matt Murray (4 saves/8 shots) allowed Toronto to create space in the goal To Ilya Samsonov.

After this, the Panthers’ game was close to survival for long periods of time. Toronto tied in 45:59 by William Nylander on the finish line. The Swede also scored the deciding goal in overtime.

Nashville Juuso Pärssisen the seven-game point streak was broken. The Predators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets at home with a narrow score of 2–1.

The guests Patrick Laine sang his cannon from his parade ground with superiority many times, but Kevin Lankinen stretched into the path of the itches. Laine shot a total of ten times at the goal in the match, Lankinen saved 39 of Columbus’ 40 shots.

Toronto–Florida 5–4 and FLA: Barkov 1+1, Lundell 1+0

Montreal-Winnipeg 4-1

Philadelphia–Anaheim 5–2 PHI: Ristolainen 1+1

Washington-Minnesota 2-4

Nashville–Columbus 2–1 NSH: Lankinen 39/40

Chicago–Buffalo 4–3 and

Edmonton-Seattle 5-2

Arizona–Detroit 4–3 and

