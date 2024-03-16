Ice hockey | Rangers on a raid in Pittsburgh, Kakko and Puustinen scoring

In Toronto, the Carolina Hurricanes took a 5-4 away win over the Toronto Maple Leafs thanks to Sebastian Aho's last-minute goals.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 7–4 on away ice.

The Finnish striker opened the goal account for the New Yorkers Kaapo Kakofor whom the hit was the ninth of this season.

The match was relatively even until the middle of the second period, but towards the end of the second period, Rangers managed to get out of reach.

At the beginning of the final set K'Andre Miller already scored the sixth goal of the night for the visitors, albeit Pittsburgh's Valtteri Puustisen managed to narrow just under three minutes later. Chris Kreider sealed the Final Scores into an empty net in the last minute of the game.

Puustisinne's goal was the third of his NHL career.

Carolina The Hurricanes took a 5-4 away win over the Toronto Maple Leafs with a Finnish forward Sebastian Ahon swept away by last-minute goals.

Ahon first managed to narrow down the match with superior strength in the penultimate minute of the game, after which he evened the scores when there were less than ten seconds left on the game clock.

The Finn's hits took the match to a goalless overtime. The winner was finally decided in a shootout, the only goal of which was scored by Carolina Jake Guentzel.

Aho also registered an assist point by Seth Jarvis from the second period's overtime goal.