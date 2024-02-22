Ice hockey | Rami Määttä finally scored a goal in the SM league – the crowd went wild

The Isomäki ice rink burst into jubilation on Thursday evening.

Pori Ässien defender Rami Määtä finally managed to score in the SM league.

In the second period, Määtta shot Ässie's 1–2 deficit into KalPa's net in Thursday night's home match.

The debut hit came in the 177th regular season game of Määtä's league career. He had time to break earlier this season Matti Hanan the record as the player who played the most regular season games without a goal.

Now the “title” returned to Hana's name. He played 161 league games without goals in his career.

21-year-old Määtt scored his hit in a handsome way. He shot the puck from a small corner into the ceiling of KalPa's goal.

“Rambo” Määtta showed off his hit first by doing push-ups a few times and then by circling Isomäki's rink, inciting the Pori audience into ecstasy. The Aces' fans responded by giving Määtä a standing ovation, and the wildest in the standing audience took off their shirts.

MTV's in the halftime interview, Määtä was asked how the goal felt.

“You saw it from the reaction. It was good, it was nice,” answered Määttä.

Määtta flashed his sense of humor in the interview.

“It hasn't been a habit to score ugly goals in the league,” he said.

Määttä, originally from Oulu, managed to record 24 assist points in his career before his goal.

“Almost 180 games, a long time, a long time”, Määttä described his expectation.

Ässät won the match 4–3 after the winning goal competition. After the game, Määtta still walked around the ice rink and shouted at the crowd.