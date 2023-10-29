DFormer DEL professional Adam Johnson has died after a horror accident during an ice hockey game in England. His club Nottingham Panthers made the announcement on Sunday after the club’s game against Sheffield Steelers the previous evening was abandoned following the tragic incident.

According to media reports, the 29-year-old American suffered a serious neck injury from the blade of an ice skate. Johnson, who comes from the US state of Minnesota, played in the German Ice Hockey League for the Augsburger Panther last season.

First aid on the ice

According to British media, the accident occurred during the Challenge Cup match in Sheffield. Johnson received first aid on the ice and was then taken to the hospital. The encounter in front of around 8,000 spectators was later canceled because of the incident.

“Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him,” wrote the Nottingham Panthers on the online platform X, formerly Twitter. The club will miss him very much and never forget him. The British ice hockey league Elite League postponed all games originally scheduled for Sunday due to the news of the death.

The Augsburg Panthers also immediately expressed their condolences. “Our thoughts are with Adam’s girlfriend, his family and teammates as well as all the ice hockey fans and officials who had to watch the terrible accident,” wrote the DEL club at Mourning for a young life.” Augsburg announced a “moment of silence in memory of Adam Johnson” for the upcoming home game against Düsseldorf on Tuesday.