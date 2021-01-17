S.let’s look at the pictures. To the handshake. One hand washes the other. We learned that in Latin class and initially took it literally. A long time ago, but of current importance. Hygiene is more vital than ever before. If one hand washes the other, how clean will it be when both hands of René Fasel grasp both hands of the Belarusian dictator Lukashenka?

Double white washing, says the hygiene conscience, before the next pictures take center stage: The powerful dictator of the Belarusians clasps the boss of the International Ice Hockey Federation in his palazzo like one hugs good friends. “Warmly” is not in the captions. In the context there is no longer any talk of cleanliness, but of dirt without make-up. From the dictator’s dirty deal with the functionary, something like this: “You give me the international attention of a World Cup in May, I’ll arrange it for you and your ice hockey in the best possible way.” Poor Fasel. The power of the images transforms him, the almost 72-year-old dentist from Switzerland, into a bailiff of the brutal ruler: “It went a bit stupid,” says Fasel, referring to the pictures of Minsk, “I’m embarrassed.”

Fasel can be hugged

Well. Let’s not look at the photos of Lukashenka’s propaganda department. Pictures often say a lot less than a thousand words. Pictures can be deceiving. Like maybe that of Fasel with his colleague from the Belarusian Ice Hockey Federation. He is said to have been involved when a demonstrator was beaten to death. The International Olympic Committee, which is rather cautious in dealing with potential criminals, has virtually banned the man from entering the house. Fasel, as the picture shows, lets the suspect hug him. Caught. What is it called spontaneously? “Honey, it’s not what it looks like.” So. Let’s read the words that were said to see what the pictures supposedly don’t say.

Unfortunately not possible. The Belarusian Ministry of Information was not that free after all. We do not have the recording. Just the recut. So what Fasel said after returning from visiting his old comrades: “The aim of the trip was to have an important conversation with Lukashenka about the World Cup in Minsk. (…) I wanted to use the good relations with Lukashenka to do good. “(…)” Our World Cup should be a reconciliation between the opposition and the government. “

Fasel, head of world ice hockey for 26 years, a quarter of a century in the IOC, as a diplomat. They work through the discreet address, not through the image. So, says Fasel, he approached Lukashenka about the problems when no one was taking any photos. “That’s when it got emotional.” And then? No further hints. But explanations. Fasel would like a dialogue. That people “no longer take to the streets” and that there will be no more “street battles”. Only dialogue. With ice hockey during the breaks. O-Ton Fasel: “With this World Cup we can achieve something that otherwise has not been achieved. (…) I am an idealist in sport, he is there for people to come together. He has this power. “

We can look at pictures and read words, but supposedly not in people’s heads. It is always worth a try: Is Fasel what he claims: an idealist in sport? Difficult to say without a glimpse of all that work in sport may have given him. Let us assume that Fasel only has ice hockey on his mind, guided solely by the idea of ​​staging this wonderful game worldwide and keeping it alive. Then it is clear that he is following the money. And those in the association who live from it, so everyone. Long before Lukashenka won the second World Cup, they knew about the dictator’s activities, and before the first World Cup in Belarus (2014) there were sharp protests against the attempt to whitewash Lukashenka’s regime. The fact that the screams of the tortured and the protests of the demonstrators must not be covered up with ice hockey roar does not go into Fasel’s head: “We have a contract with the ice hockey association,” he says. Unfortunately, they have no one with the abused people in the country. Sometimes pictures and words complement each other perfectly.