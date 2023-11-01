A police investigation has been launched into the events that led to Adam Johnson’s death at the hockey rink.

Ice hockey player by Adam Johnson a police investigation is underway into the death. British police say for the BBCthat the investigation may take a long time.

Nottingham Panthers’ US player Johnson, 29, died last Sunday after being cut on the neck by a skate during Saturday’s game in Sheffield.

The police say that several investigations and interrogations have already been carried out about the incident, and efforts have been made to find out the circumstances in which the accident occurred.

“As with all unexpected and sudden deaths, the police’s normal practice is to thoroughly investigate the circumstances and pass the findings on to the coroner,” says a police spokesperson.

“Due to the complexity of this tragic and unprecedented event, a wider investigation is likely to take some time.”