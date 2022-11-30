Ice hockey | Pittsburgh Penguins star defenseman sidelined for games due to brain infarction

Kris Letang also had a stroke in 2014.

Pittsburgh Penguins defender Kris Letang is sidelined from his team’s games for the time being. The club says that Letang had a brain infarction on Monday.

According to the club, Letang’s playing career is not believed to be in danger. Before returning to the rink, Letang will undergo extensive testing.

“Kris told the coaches about the symptoms on Monday and he was immediately taken to the hospital for tests. The result was shocking, but we are thankful that he is doing well,” the Pittsburgh GM Ron Hextall says on the club’s website.

With Letang had a brain infarction also in 2014. In the tests done then, a small hole was found in his heart. After the first incident, Letang has played more than 500 regular season games in the NHL.

In total, Letang has played almost a thousand NHL games. He has won three Stanley Cups for Pittsburgh. In the 2012–2013 season, Letang was nominated for the NHL’s best defenseman.

This season, Letang has played in 21 games. His average playing time of 23:54 is the most in Pittsburgh.