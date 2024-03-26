Ice hockey | Pittsburgh defeated Carolina, the opening goal was scored by the pair of Puustinen and Puljujärvi

The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 4–1 home win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Finnish duo of the Pittsburgh Penguins Valtteri Puustinen and Jesse Puljujärvi was responsible for the opening goal of the match, as the team took a 4–1 home victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

The wrist shot of Puljujärvi, who had defected directly from the bench to the middle of the attack, sank into the goal at the beginning of the second period. Puustinen, who opened the attack, grabbed an assist from the goal.

Carolina's Finnish trio Sebastian Aho, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Teuvo Teräväinen missed power points in the match.

Having recovered from last summer's hip surgery, Puljujärvi moved to Pittsburgh in February. He has registered three goals in the 14 matches he played in the spring.