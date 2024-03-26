Tuesday, March 26, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Pittsburgh defeated Carolina, the opening goal was scored by the pair of Puustinen and Puljujärvi

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 26, 2024
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | Pittsburgh defeated Carolina, the opening goal was scored by the pair of Puustinen and Puljujärvi

The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 4–1 home win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Finnish duo of the Pittsburgh Penguins Valtteri Puustinen and Jesse Puljujärvi was responsible for the opening goal of the match, as the team took a 4–1 home victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

The wrist shot of Puljujärvi, who had defected directly from the bench to the middle of the attack, sank into the goal at the beginning of the second period. Puustinen, who opened the attack, grabbed an assist from the goal.

Carolina's Finnish trio Sebastian Aho, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Teuvo Teräväinen missed power points in the match.

Having recovered from last summer's hip surgery, Puljujärvi moved to Pittsburgh in February. He has registered three goals in the 14 matches he played in the spring.

#Ice #hockey #Pittsburgh #defeated #Carolina #opening #goal #scored #pair #Puustinen #Puljujärvi

See also  Skiing Finland will not send skiers to Russia for World Cups
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Zakharova pointed out the biased position of the United States on the terrorist attack in Crocus

Zakharova pointed out the biased position of the United States on the terrorist attack in Crocus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result