Carolina's Aho and San Jose's Granlund were also chasing points.

Ice hockey Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL Valtteri Puustinen was hit hard when the Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings 6–3 at home.

At the end of the opening period, Puustinen scored Pittsburgh's 3–1 goal, which was the fourth goal of his NHL career. He recorded his previous complete hit a day earlier against the New York Rangers. Puustinen has used his ice time effectively, as he was seen in the rink for less than 11 minutes in both games.

The Finnish striker also picked up an assist by Michael Bunting from the wrist shot. Puustinen has accumulated 4+12 performances from the current season.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby managed to break his dry season, which had stretched to 11 matches, with his own 2–1 hit. Crosby also had an assist.

Carolina Hurricanes went on a raid on the Canadian side, where the North Carolina team defeated the host Ottawa Senators 7-2.

In Carolina's previous match, the winning shot was decided Jake Guentzel scored his first real goal in a Hurricanes shirt against Chicago. Guentzel joined Carolina from the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier this month.

The Finnish players of the Hurricanes shone in the match Sebastian Aho, who recorded an assist on a total of three hits for his club. The better score was only two goals and two assists With Dmitri Orlov.

of Ottawa Joonas Korpisalo was on the flute shift on Sunday, and the goal was guarded by a Swedish colleague instead Anton Forsbergwho had a total of 31 saves.

San Jose Sharks on the other hand, visited Illinois, where the host team Chicago Blackhawks won 5–2.

The visitors from California jumped out to a two-goal lead in the opening set. Klim Kostin The Finnish striker was also building a 2-0 hit Mikael Granlund.

Chicago managed to narrow it down in the second period, and in the final period, three hits within a minute and a half sealed the home win. The final readings were completed by Chicago's star newcomer Connor Bedard into an empty net in the last second of the match.