Sunday, July 31, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Philip Pritchard has guarded the Stanley Cup for 34 years: “There are always some small dents and repairs”

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Stanley Cup visited Mikko Rantanen’s party in Nousiain on Saturday.

30.7. 15:00

Sports The Stanley Cup pitcher, one of the most coveted prizes, was visited by a Finnish forward on Saturday Mikko Rantanen at the party in Nousiain. Ice hockey’s NHL championship pole has enough to export when the pitcher travels around the Champions’ home fields. Before arriving in Finland, the award has traveled all over Europe.

The fact that the jug is guarded with a watchful eye all the time says a lot about the value of the cup. The employees of the Toronto Hockey Hall of Fame are responsible for the uprights.

“We have already visited the Czech Republic, Germany, Sweden and now Finland,” said the goalkeeper from the Hockey Hall of Fame, better known by the title “Keeper of the Cup” Mike Bolt.

“I’ve been guarding the pit since 2000, so I’ve seen quite a few championship parties,” Bolt stated.

See also  University of Helsinki New mothers easily blame themselves for a problem that affects one percent of babies - Award-winning researcher now has a comforting message

Canadian Philip Pritchard has guarded the vertical Bolt even longer, since 1988.

“For 34 years I have guarded the Stanley Cup pitcher and toured the winners’ homelands. Next, we will travel to Tampere with the Colorado Avalanche goalie coach Jussi Parkkilan with. From Finland, we will fly to Canada and there we will go through the Avalanche Canadians’ party”, reflected Pritchard, the vice president of the Hall of Fame and the upright guard.

The questions about whether you have had a hard time at this year’s party remain a mystery.

“There are always some small bumps and repairs, but we have celebrated in moderation and the pitcher has withstood the party well,” said Bolt from Toronto.

“We like to hang out with the Masters and get to travel, that’s why this job is pleasant,” Pritchard laughed.

#Ice #hockey #Philip #Pritchard #guarded #Stanley #Cup #years #small #dents #repairs

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

PUBG x Assassin's Creed, a bizarre collaboration in August 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.