Ice hockey | Petri Skriko had become a star in Canada – then an embarrassing picture appeared on the front page of a local newspaper

Hockey|Petri Skriko paved the way for the current European stars in the NHL.

“Time it was crazy.”

Thus Petri Skriko recalls his decision 40 years ago to pursue his NHL dream in North America.

Skriko, 62, belongs to the unknown greats of Finnish hockey, who paved the way for today’s stars. Vancouver Canucks booked Lappeenranta in the 1981 NHL draft in the eighth round.

Skrikko’s career in the NHL lasted more than eight seasons. In 569 matches, he scored a handsome 188+231, a total of 419 points.

At that time, there was no internet or even videos of players’ shots. Behind Skrikko’s reservation was the Canadian center who arrived in SaiPaa in the 1980–81 season Stu Ostlundwho had been spared by the Vancouver organization to observe whether Finns who had already visited North America, such as Veli-Pekka from Ketola and Heikki from Riihiranna still for confirmations.

“Stu then told the Canucks that they are really good players, but it would be better to book me”, Skriko recalls in Helsinki’s Punavuori, where he has lived for years.

“They didn’t know anything about me.”

The reservation was also found out from the letter sent to Skriko by the Canucks. At the beginning of the 1980s, contact with the organization was not held via remote meetings or video calls.

Although the reservation came in the summer of 1981, he met Canucks representatives for the first time in the spring 1983 World Cup.

Skriko knew almost nothing about the city of Vancouver before he left.

62-year-old Skriko currently coaches the Estonian national team.

In March Born in Karhula in 1962, Skriko moved to Lappeenranta as a small boy. Father was in the army as an officer, but young Skriko was not pressured into a military career.

Skriko completed his military service in Lappeenranta in 1981. He was also called by Lahti Sports School, but SaiPa did not let their young star player there for a logical reason. Skriko should have moved to Lahti to play.

The student from the Huhtiniemi district, who left high school in the middle of high school, joined SaiPa’s representative team at the age of 17 and quickly took his place.

“I didn’t look at the pictures,” Skriko says with a smile.

The NHL reservation made the man’s goal to get behind the big water to play. Skriko, who won silver at the World Cup in 1981 and bronze a year later in the under-20 national team, first wanted to play in the 1984 Winter Olympics and only then turn professional.

The for which he also prepared by learning English and spending time with SaiPa’s North American players. In addition to playing, Skriko worked as a firefighter in Lappeenranta for a couple of years.

“I would have gotten a position there the same summer. It was a challenging decision whether to stay in Lappeenranta as a firefighter or go to the NHL. I made the decision to leave,” Skriko says with a smile.

Petri Skriko represented Leijon in the 1983 World Cup in West Germany.

in Vancouver A harsh everyday life awaited Skriko. European players were still seen as a threat to Canadian jobs. During the training, there were places where there was harsh treatment from teammates who wanted to pressure the Europeans to return home.

“It was constant testing. When a blow came, you just had to give it back,” Skriko recalls.

There was no information about familiar teammates.

“There was a Swede in the team Patrik Sundströmagainst whom I had played once three years earlier. From there, we started to build on,” Skriko recalls his initial settings in Vancouver.

“ “After all, the time in Vancouver was the peak of my career. There I became a star player and established my place in the NHL.”

“Looking back, it was really crazy. I left my job in Finland behind and started from scratch.”

However, the young Finn claimed his place “at the top”. Although he injured his thumb in the beginning and had to undergo surgery, the coach announced that Skriko will remain with the NHL team.

Skriko spent his entire career in North America on the NHL side, and did not play a single match in the farm leagues.

The rookie season brought 35 points in 72 games, but the second season was a real hit. In 80 matches, Skriko scored 38 goals and a total of 78 points. For most of his time with the Canucks, Skriko played Sundström and the Canadian Tony Tantin as a chain friend.

In the Canucks, Skriko also became the first Finnish player to win the team’s internal points exchange in the 1985–86 season.

In Vancouver, Skriko got to experience the brutality of the Canadian media at the same time.

In November 1986, Skriko scored three hat tricks in eight days. Just a couple of months later a local Vancouver Sun-the newspaper started to put the man’s goalless streak on its front page.

“ “I didn’t like that transfer. I was tired of moving and I was just wondering if I had to move again. It just didn’t work.”

The home page had a picture after the matches and an announcement of how many matches Skriko had played without scoring a goal.

“In the end, it took 16 matches. It shouldn’t be allowed to affect it, but it does.”

“All means were used to cut off that pipe. However, I was the scorer.”

Between 1985 and 1989, Skriko played four seasons with 30 or more goals.

In season In 1990–91 Skrikko’s role and status as head coach had decreased significantly by Bob McCammon under. In January 1991, the Finn moved to the Boston Bruins in a player trade.

“It was completely different then. Boston was a team full of star players like Cam Neely, Ray Bourque and Andy Moog. Vancouver knew who Skriko was, but Ray Bourque was known everywhere,” he illustrates.

“However, I have thought in retrospect that the transfer could have been omitted. McCammon got fired a month after I left, and I know that Pat Quinn liked me as a player. That’s life.”

In the Bruins, Skriko continued only until the beginning of the following season, when the address changed again. This time it was the Winnipeg Jets. The cold Canadian city did not boost the NHL career anymore.

However, Skriko appreciates the city of Winnipeg. The people in the city were very friendly, he said, and the Jets are a big deal in Winnipeg.

According to his own words, Skriko no longer has many ties to his hometown Lappeenranta.

For a season In 1992–93 Skriko still signed a contract with the San Jose Sharks. He wanted to show once again that he can play in the legendary, but an injury cut short the season.

When the Sharks announced in December 1992 that Skrikko’s contract would not be extended, the Lappeenranta knew his NHL career was over.

“After that, I didn’t dig there anymore. Ice hockey wasn’t fun anymore, I thought then.”

Skriko played until the end of the season in Finland and in Kiekko-Espoo. At just 31, he was ready to call it quits and returned to live in Vancouver, where his younger son still lives.

“ “In that sense, I have been lucky that for 44 years I have received a salary from hockey. I really appreciate that.”

In the late summer of 1993, the phone rang. Denmark’s Herning asked about his willingness to come and play, and Skriko thought he would leave for a year. The journey finally lasted six years, and after his playing career ended in 1999, Skriko stayed in Herning as a coach.

Skriko describes the decision to go to Denmark as one of the best in his career. Ice hockey was fun again, and Herning was successful. Skriko won four Danish championships as a player, one as a head coach.

His playing career since Skriko has worked not only as a coach but also as a player observer. In Finland, Skriko was SaiPa’s head coach in 2002–2003.

SaiPa has also frozen Skrikko’s game number (9) on the roof of Kisapuisto’s ice hall.

For a total of 14 years, Skriko has worked as a player observer in the Washington Capitals, Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers organizations. Nowadays, he works as the head coach of the Estonian national team.

“It suits me. I no longer long for club coaching.”

