Ice hockey | Petri Matikainen received his starting passes from the Swiss club

The Swiss club Biel-Bienne announced the change of coach on Sunday.

Swiss EHC Biel-Bienne, which plays in the hockey league, has fired its head coach Petri Matikainen. At the same time the door opens, Matikainen's assistant coach leaves Juha Vuori.

The change of coach did not come as a big surprise, as the team has ranked tenth in the NLA league. Biel-Bienne is the second weakest team in the series in terms of fitness in the previous ten matches.

“Unfortunately, the results and especially the appearance of the previous matches did not give much faith in the fact that we could achieve our minimum goal, i.e. getting to the playoffs without a change of coach. The season has been challenging from the beginning, even though Petri and Juha tried to solve problems every day,” Biel's vice president Stephanie Merillat comment in the bulletin.

“We want to thank Petri and Juha for their contribution during an extremely difficult period,” the release continues.

Matikainen, 57, jumped to the head of the Biel-Bienne bench for this season. He replaced Antti Törmänenwho had to take sick leave due to his cancer treatments.

Experienced Matikainen worked for five years as the main commander of the Austrian EC-KAC before his Swiss race. In the SM league, he has piloted Pelicans, Blues and HIFK.

Matikainen was an assistant coach when Finland won the men's world championship in the spring of 2011.