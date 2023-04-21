Ice hockey | Petri Kontiola’s “last dance” was bronze: “The journey and the scenery have been amazing”

The Ilves center ended his hockey career with a bronze medal ceremony. HIFK finished fourth in the league.

Tampere.

Ilves–HIFK 3–2, bronze medals for Ilves

When Ilves skated on the rink of the Nokia Arena on Thursday with bronze medals around his neck, his handsome career had come to an end, at least in the role of a professional player.

Ilves center forward Petri Kontiola already announced before the start of this season that the season will be “Last Dance”. The decision was upheld, even though the 51-point Runkosarija showed that the skills were still there.

After the game, a calm striker arrived for an interview. The worst emotional avalanches had leveled off. After the loss in the Pelicans series a week earlier, Kontiola did not speak to the media at all, as the disappointment was too heavy.

“Really bad”, Kontiola described his mood at the time.

“You take losses a little harder when you’re older.”

In the bronze game, Kontiola got to taste victory once more. Ilves scored the decisive hit in HIFK’s net Santeri Virtanen. Another Ilves striker who ended his career Jarno Koskiranta got his stick in between the IFK opening and the puck bounced to Virtane’s back post. Keeper Roope Taponen didn’t hit the puck, but Virtanen did and finished 3–2.

Earlier hits in the match made HIFK Iiro Pakarinen and Leevi Teissala and Ilves Matias Mantykivi and Tommi Tikka.

“Our main goal was quite clear. It didn’t come true. It was quite difficult to go there. A tight match that both wanted to win. Fortunately, we won,” Kontiola summed up the bronze match.

Container cited the national games and the Olympics as the biggest pride in his career. Perhaps his most memorable tournament in the shirt of the Lions, Kontiola played in the 2013 games played in Finland and Sweden, when 8+8 were played in 10 matches.

The NHL gates opened for Kontiola for 12 games. He played the peak period of his career in Russia in the KHL, where he accumulated 545 matches.

Kontiola’s career couldn’t fit either a prestigious competition win or a club team championship. That’s what he tried to chase with Ilves, but without success.

“Yes, it’s a bit sad, but the trip and the scenery have been amazing. That’s enough for me,” Kontiola said.

“This season is top of mind. It fell short. There were numerous companies, and everything was always at stake. As such, there is nothing left to worry about.”

At medal ceremonies The boys were with Kontiola Persecution and Alex. Konkarisentteri said that the drop did not enter the lens, even though he knew the career was ending.

“I bit my teeth so hard.”

Kontiola doesn’t have any thoughts about the time after his career, and he doesn’t intend to think about them for a while.

At last spring’s World Championships, Kontiola debuted in the race broadcasts as an expert with C Morella, and for his part, he won’t rule out an option this year either.

“I wish I had, it was a great experience.”

In any case, Kontiola will be able to spend the coming summer without the requirements of the puck player’s profession in terms of summer training.

“Well then, it hasn’t really worked out here before. We still try to keep in shape so that we don’t gain too much weight”; Kontiola said.