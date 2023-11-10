Ice hockey | Petri Kontiola is immediately ready for the rink against Ilves: “Little boy-like excitement on”

Friday, November 10, 2023
November 10, 2023
Petri Kontiola returned to team training this week.

Tampere

If Tappara’s head coach From Rikard Grönborg there is an order to line up, entering the rink will not be caught Petri from Kontiola right after returning from the SM league break.

According to Kontiola, there has been no talk of scheduling the return game in the league calendar yet. Kontiola answered “hopefully” to the question about whether the return will be in the first game of Tappara, which will be played against Ilves. The game is scheduled for next Friday, November 17.

“Koutsi decides, let’s try to be ready for it,” Kontiola said.

So you yourself are ready to play in that game?

“Yeah yeah. Always.”

Kontiola the return to the rinks was announced on October 18. Last season Kontiola played in Ilves, and he already had time to tell last season about ending his career until last spring. His mind changed later, and for this season Kontiola found a place to play in Tappara, where he started his league game at the time.

“There has been quite a lot of training. That’s really how the days have gone. It was planned that I would come along at this point, and now it’s been a hard and long day,” Kontiola said.

As long as the team had games before the break, Kontiola practiced outside the team.

“Since Monday, I’ve been involved normally.”

The 39-year-old center forward says that Tappara has assembled a good team, which promises a tough battle for the playing spots.

“It’s been a little bit like you have to catch your breath and sometimes it hurts in places. It has done quite well now. The mood is high, and you can go to the hall every day with a little boyish excitement,” says Kontiola.

Petri Kontiola represented Ilve last season. At the end of the season, the team won bronze. Picture: Eeva Valtokari / Morning newspaper

On Friday Kontiola played in the pinball tournament organized in connection with the Finnish EHT tournament in the Nokia Arena.

Looking for Kontiola, you had to rub your eyes for a while, because the game number was exceptionally 47.

The reason was that the 27 normally used by Kontiola was in the possession of a more experienced player. Played with it Prank Numminen as a teammate in a team made up of Lions legends that won the tournament.

