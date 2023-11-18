Ice hockey | Petri Kontiola has a special episode with HIFK’s Jori Lehterä – “Nothing has changed”

Tappara’s Petri Kontiola has returned to the league effectively. He was the decisive player against HIFK on Saturday.

From early retirement back to game work Petri Kontiola has jumped right into the deep end.

The striker who returned to Tappara played his second game in two nights on Saturday, when Tappara claimed a 3-2 victory in extra time at HIFK’s home ground. The maestro himself scored the winning goal for the axe-breasts in 61:27.

“Yesterday was pretty good in my memory. I was wondering if I would be responsible in overtime today or not. I feel good that I got the chance [jatkoajalla] and a little sorry for yesterday”, said Kontiola, whose cooldown on Friday resulted in Ilves’ winning goal in overtime.

Against HIFK, Kontiola had a great decision to strike just moments before the winning goal. Anton Levtchi gave the liberating pass, but Kontiola’s hands and feet froze in the solution position.

“The three-on-three overtime is a pretty brutal affair. Anton asked where the pass came from, but I said I don’t know when I lost consciousness after the blue line,” Kontiola said.

Container39, is back in action effectively.

In Friday’s return match against Ilves, “Konna” collected an assist. On Saturday, Kontiola feasted on the powers of 1+1.

The powers have dropped right at the beginning, but the return has not felt light in the body.

“There have been good successes, but it doesn’t feel good. Fortunately, we got a win today, so it warms us up. It feels pretty heavy inside,” Kontiola said.

“I haven’t caught a line for a moment. It’s been a tough start, but these are great places. The hall is full and the weekend game is in Helsinki, so what’s the point of playing here.”

All seen conkar admitted after Friday’s return match that the tension affected his playing. In the ice rink on Nordenskiöldinkatu, the tension was already starting to rise.

“When you get a little bit of heat out of the machine, the excitement starts to disappear. Yesterday my head was still spinning and I was a little lost. Let’s take it a little slower, and it will be good.”

In Saturday’s match, Kontiola faced his good friend from a long time, HIFK’s star center Jori Lehterän35.

“It was a lot of fun. Jori still seems to have a sense of humor,” Kontiola said.

The two faced each other several times in the starting circle. The beginnings were preceded by a special ritual, when Kontiola wiped the ice from the extra snow. To this Lehterä responded by hogging more snow with his skate blade.

“I remember the times many decades ago, when I was wiping the ice in the starting circle and Jori kicked snow into it. Nothing has changed. From day one, the same thing continues.”

In previous seasons, Kontiola and Lehterä used to put a small playful bet on the table for mutual matches, but this time Kontiola pulled the strings.

“I don’t dare to take it. I’m such an underdog at the moment. I have such a big multiplier that you would need slightly bigger bets in my direction.”

Although the comeback project started with a drastic wrinkle, Kontiola believes that this will serve for the future. Getting in top shape doesn’t happen overnight.

“It’s going to take a while. It’s good that there were really hard games right at the beginning. There was momentum and we went from end to end for two days straight.”

“Even though age is starting to show, you noticed that it was only the second game, and there are not 22 games behind you. There was enthusiasm. Here’s a little tip for more experienced players. You should try it sometime,” Kontiola said.

After two hard matches, Kontiola’s means of feedback for Sunday’s well-deserved rest day were clear immediately after the match.

“With the children, there will be good returns. I will put the wrestlers up.”