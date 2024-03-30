Ice hockey | Pelicans' Tommi Niemelä lost his temper – an extraordinary scene erupted in the ice rink: “This is outrageous!”

The head coach of the Pelicans did not melt MTV's microphone.

HIFK–Pelicans 2–1 je. (wins 3–3)

Helsinki IFK has risen from the brink of the abyss. It beat the Pelicans for the third time in a row and evened the match wins in the quarterfinal series to 3–3.

Captain Jori Lehterä blew up the crowded Nordenskiöldinkatu hall with his overtime decision in 68:26.

After the match, the head coach of the Pelicans was hot in the hall Tommi Niemelä.

He sent the cameramen away before the start of the head coaches' press conference.

“Is that Maikkar's microphone behind our locker? There is nothing behind the opponent's goal”, Niemelä roared at the innocent cameraman.

A year later, he sent the MTV production space in the booth hallway into a frenzy.

“Now this is outrageous!”

“Equality! Pass the message on,” Niemelä said to the TV crew who had done their job.

Before Niemelä had time to open his feelings in an interview about his latter rage at the TV crew. According to him, there was a microphone of the TV crew behind the Pelicans' substitution fence, and there was no similar one behind the home team HIFK's fence.

According to Niemelä, the same situation was also in the previous match played in Helsinki.

“I don't think IFK will get any advantage from that, but if there is a microphone behind the substitution box, it should be behind both substitution boxes,” said Niemelä.

“In my opinion, it's a bit like wrong if we start using the television channel to just put microphones behind the second changeover fence.”

The conversation on behalf of Niemelä in the changing room can be heard on TV, but only if it is heard from both teams.

“In the third set and the extra set, it was no longer heard. We moved that microphone to the side. That's how it can be removed,” Niemelä revealed.

“It should be fair. We're not talking about anything secret there. But if you want a voice from the exchange, preferably from both sides, he emphasized once more.”

Still life in the quarter-final series has changed dramatically. Just a few days ago, the Pelicans' place in the next round seemed almost certain, but there is nothing left of the 3–0 series lead.

The deciding game will be played on Tuesday in Lahti.

“I think this is a great situation. It's useless to think about whether it was 3–0 or 2–2 or what. It doesn't really matter.”

“This has been a really even series, and certainly this is a game-wise justified result at the moment. We have had a couple of overtime chances to solve it. We haven't succeeded, but now the next chance is on Tuesday,” Niemelä said.

Suddenly you could think that HIFK, which has risen from the brink of the abyss, now has faith, while Pelicans, which has lost “everything”, has fear.

Niemelä does not sign such an arrangement.

“It's your view. We won the first three, then they won the three. So can't we take the next three games again in principle?”

“At least in principle, we have no fear. Or I can't speak for anyone else, but at least my own opinion is that there isn't,” said Niemelä.