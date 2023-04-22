Ice hockey | Pelicans’ Tommi Niemelä “is still not allowed to speak” – the special play continues in the finals

Tappara leads the final series 2–0, but Pelicans head coach Tommi Niemelä is not allowed to say what he wants.

Poleaxe beat Pelicans 2-0 in the second round on Friday and took a 2-0 lead in the final series.

Pelicans was significantly better than in the opening match in Tampere, but Tappara, who is as confident as a machine, managed to narrowly win. The match was decided only in the last minute, when Tappara hit an empty net.

At the end of the third period, we saw a couple of situations where the Pelicans camp got really hot and demanded penalties for Tappara.

Pelicans attacked two against one towards Tappara’s goal, when axebreasts Valtteri Kemiläinen slid along the ice and fell at the same time Iikka Kangasniemi.

Kangasniemi spread his hands after the situation, as did the Pelicans’ head coach Tommi Niemelä and Lahti audience.

“F*** what shit! Niemelä raged on the bench like in the previous match.”

I will fight after a break, Niemelä repeated the same song as after Wednesday’s opening final.

“It’s such a thing in Finland that I’m not allowed to comment on these things,” Niemelä was content to say when C Morella was asked about possible penalties that were not whistled.

The same chant continued at the press conference.

“I am not allowed to comment on these matters, as in Finland these are not allowed to be commented on,” Niemelä said.

However, he has not opened it in more detail, who or which entity has placed the gag on him.

Third the final will be played on Saturday in Tampere’s Nokia Arena from 17:00.