Ice hockey | Pelicans pilot Tommi Niemelä ripped the referee supervisor: “Now I still have the right to speak”

Lahten The Pelicans got a little relief from their painful early season by claiming a 2-1 away win in Helsinki IFK’s home cave on Saturday.

At the same time, the Pelicans broke their three-game losing streak.

“A tough fighting game. Everything was at stake today. That was great to see. Above all Jussi Olkinuora was great at the goal. Even our team, relatively battered, performed strongly,” praised the Pelicans’ head coach Tommi Niemelä.

Despite the victory, one thing bothered Niemelä: the referee line.

“Our game is still in its prime, everyone can probably see that. Two great teams fought on the ice, but there was a really miserable foursome on the ice,” Niemelä said about the judges.

Peninsula according to the opinion, the referees missed several clear mistakes without blowing the whistle on Nordis’ Saturday night.

“Today the line was given with the first holding ice, which I thought was light. After that, the same line should be throughout the match, but this was not the case.”

There was one situation in particular that caused surprise in the Pelicans camp from Saturday’s match.

“We want to look at one situation from this game quite closely, because again, no one watched that situation on video. Jesse from Kiisk was tackled right in the head.”

According to Niemelä, there has been a similar lack of alignment in previous Pelicans matches.

“I understand that some situations can be interpreted differently, and that’s okay. And the main hits are the main hits, but at the moment there are so many clear ices going through that it’s disturbing.”

“I don’t understand why a clear ice age passes. Let’s just say there was nothing in them. Now there have been so many games in a row. I hope we really wake up here. We talk about everything together, but nothing happens. It’s bad behavior – from all of us,” announced Niemelä.

The peninsula tivasi after the press conference in the locker room corridor from the league’s referee observer From Juha Paju views on missed situations. Also HIFK’s head coach Ville Peltonen astonished the line of judges.

Hearts rose already in the middle of the match, when Niemelä got into a verbal confrontation with the head referee.

“Now I still have the right to speak at this moment. There is no penalty fine now. Then when it comes, then we are silent. This is fucked up. Then the judge starts yelling and says ‘challenge, challenge’. What the hell am I challenging”, Niemelä squinted in the booth corridor.

“Then the judge goes to our captain (Miika Roinee) to say that your dog screams all the time. Well, come and talk.”

In last spring’s final series, Niemelä attracted attention when he refused to express his opinion about the referee’s line. Niemelä announced at the time that he “cannot comment on anything”.