Ice hockey | Pelicans covered the poor Kärpät and grabbed a place in the finals – Marko Anttila was booed

Kärpät is now on the brink of the abyss. The Pelicans already lead the semifinal series 3–0 after defeating the Oulu team 1–0 at home.

Lahti

The match from the beginning, it seemed clear that the Pelicans would grab the final spot with both hands on their home court on Tuesday and take a 3–0 lead in the semi-final series.

It was not visible in the rink that Kärpät was practically facing a forced victory in Lahti. During the first eight minutes, the Oulu players barely got the puck into the Pelicans' defensive zone.

Pelicans, on the other hand, pushed one attack after another into the Kärppie area. Power forward, scored important goals this spring Lars Bryggman led the bagpipes to a deserved 1–0 lead with superiority, after four minutes of the match had been played.

Flies had two sets of problems with the quality play of the Pelicans as it has been throughout the semifinal series. In the quarterfinals against Jukurei, the poppoo from Oulu was convincing, but the Pelicans have managed to squeeze the air out of Kärpi. The Pelicans play freely and enjoy controlling the events on the field.

On the other hand, nothing really worked for Kärpi on Tuesday. The Pelicans easily rolled away from under that pressure. In the attack area, the skilful attackers of Lahti, Ryan Lasch and Aatu Jämsen in the front nose, stayed on the puck for long periods of time. Kärpät defended passively and failed to steal the puck.

On the other hand, Kärpät carefully defended the center of his defensive zone and did not let Pelicans into the best scoring positions and thus hung in the game until the end. However, the Pelicans were more proactive and braver in their home court and therefore deserved the victory.

Kärpät managed to rock the third set and was able to create even budding pressure on the Pelicans' goal, but the team did not succeed in scoring.

Teams in the first two encounters, Kärpät had the upper hand and the radar pair Teemu Turunen–Ville Koivunen in reserve. Little by little, even the power duo has started to look mortal. On Tuesday in Lahti, Turunen was even invisible for a couple of sets. Koivunen got through once, but didn't succeed.

Of course, the Pelicans' power rests largely on Lasch, by Lars Bryggman and Patrik Carlsson in reserve, but the Lahti people's machine is pounding the Oulu people on a wider front. Although, for example, Jämsen et Nathan Schnarr not Tao's powers at the same pace as Lasch and partners, they are able to constantly pile pressure on the Kärppi's defense zone.

When the Pelicans goalie who is still having a super spring Niklas Kokko continues at his high level, Kärpi now has a seemingly impossible task in front of him. Of course, HIFK managed to rise from a 0–3 loss position against Pelicans in the quarterfinals to the seventh match, but in that series of matches the events on the field were more even.

Lahten the evening didn't even catch fire properly, so clinically the Pelicans dominated the match, and on the other hand, Kärpät was content to just watch from the sidelines.

The crowd in Lahtelai was really just fired up Marko Anttila, who has poked and prodded his opponents throughout the spring. Because of that, he has incurred the wrath of the opponent's supporters. Even in Lahti, Anttila was booed in the second set whenever he touched the puck.

The teams will meet in the fourth match of the semifinal series on Friday in Oulu.