Ice hockey | Pelicans continued their thrashing in the League and the head coach praised the opponent

Lahti, who came second in the league, have won seven of their last eight games.

The Pelicans the great momentum in the League continued on Wednesday, when the team claimed full points from Kuopio with a score of 3–2.

The people of Lahti have won no less than seven of their last eight games, and in the league table the team is in second place, right behind Luko.

Pelicans head coach Tommi Niemelä was proud of his team’s performance after the match. KalPa has been strong at home this season, as it had only lost once in Kuopio before Wednesday.

“Hard the game was In my books, maybe the toughest team was against what is currently in the League. The skating requirement is really tough. We are happy that this time the result was this”, Niemelä said after the match.

Head coach of the home team Tommi Miettinen instead, he was disappointed with his protégé’s performance after the fight stopped.

“I’m really disappointed with how we started the game. Seemed like an overly complacent team. Lust and hunger were lacking,” Miettinen said disappointedly.

The Pelicans the decisive player was the attacker Aleks Haatanenwho, at the end of a great pattern of dominance, shot the puck past the KalPa keeper from close range Juha Jatkolan and the situation for the team from Lahti was 3–2.

Haatanen was the right man to score the winning goal, because Pelicans got the upper hand when KalPan Jaakko Rissanen scratched Haata’s face with his stick.

Turku The ball club also continued its winning performances, when the team narrowly defeated Oulu Kärpät 3–2 in their home arena.

He scored the deciding goal Pavol Skalicky with superiority in time 57.37. The win was already the eighth home win for Turku this season, and TPS moved past Kärppie into third place in the series.

“We were able to play a reasonable and moderate game. We got an important success with superiority, which brought us a valuable victory. All in all, I think it was a strong performance”, summed up the head coach of TPS Jussi Ahokas.

TPS had a strong start to the match, and Juhani Jasu took the home team into the lead after only five minutes of play. The TPS captain, who crossed the 800 league match mark last week, received a brilliant pass Topias from Haapase and easily placed the puck in the goal.

Flies got into the game in the second set Ville Leskinen with two goals. However, the final set started with a tie, when Jasu’s lucky blue line move surprised the Kärppä keeper by Joel Blomqvist at the end of the batch.

“Unfortunately sloppy and compulsive playing. The gap between the ears needs to be fixed, because we are capable of a much better performance”, summed up the Kärppä pilot Lauri Marjamäki.