Ice hockey | Pelicans closed the doors of the “office” well enough

The Pelicans lost the first game in Tampere in front of their own goal, but the doors were not open until Saturday, writes sports reporter Riku Teiskonlahti.

Lahten With a strong performance, Pelicans grabbed the straw that was left against Tappara. An away win at the Nokia Arena is a credibility injection for the entire Lahti final spring.

In Areena, which opened in December, only Kookoo has previously been able to win away from Tappara in the playoffs last year. Neither Lukko and TPS, who tried last year, nor KooKoo’s team or HIFK, who visited this year, have celebrated in Tampere. The Pelicans’ victory is the first in regular time, KooKoo only celebrated with an overtime goal.

Pelicans lost the first game in Tampere above all in front of the goal, from which Tappara scored his first two goals Veli-Matti Savinainen thanks to a strong contribution.

In the same “office”, Savinainen also did his work on Saturday once, when he poked Tappara’s goal into the net just Patrik Bartošák under the nose. From there, Tappara tried to apply for an equalization, but without result.

On Saturday, the doors were still not open for the father-in-law. During the first two sets, Tappara was rarely able to riot in his area of ​​strength.

The fact that the Pelicans stayed out of the ice rink on Saturday made it much easier to defend. Only two penalties were whistled for Lahti, one of which caused only about a minute of understrength.