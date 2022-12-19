Monday, December 19, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Pelicans broke Tappara’s winning streak

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 19, 2022
in World Europe
0

The Pelicans go into the ice hockey league’s Christmas break as the regular season runner-up.

Tampere

Lahten To the surprise of the entire hockey community, the Pelicans go to the ice hockey league’s Christmas break as second in the regular season, after the reigning champion team Tappara fell 4–2 in Tampere on Monday.

At the same time, the people of Lahti put an end to Tappara’s six-game winning streak and six home wins.

Profit was the Pelicans’ first in the Tampere arena, which was opened a little over a year ago.

“First win from here under the bright lights. We earned our place in this top fight, and the players have earned this feeling”, Pelicans head coach Tommi Niemelä said.

Pelicans made Tappara, who advanced to the semi-finals of the hockey Champions League, look quite mediocre.

The 2–0 lead in the opening set still dried up, but Sakke Hämäläinen underpowered goal and Elias Vilenin a hit into an empty net sealed the victory in the top fight.

See also  HS Helsinki The cat walked to the keyboard, and as a result, strange content began to appear in Raide-Joker's sommy - "For a while it felt like that help"

“I don’t know with which left foot we started in that first set. It wasn’t even close to the level required by the game”, Tappara’s head coach Jussi Tapola regretted.

Tappara’s fresh striker acquisitions Marcus and Jonathan Davidson were not yet in the lineup, so the defender Joni Tuulola had to do the four chain as a central striker.

#Ice #hockey #Pelicans #broke #Tapparas #winning #streak

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Famous Iranian actress, Taraneh Alidoosti, arrested for supporting protests in the country

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result