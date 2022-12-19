Ice hockey | Pelicans broke Tappara’s winning streak

The Pelicans go into the ice hockey league’s Christmas break as the regular season runner-up.

Tampere

Lahten To the surprise of the entire hockey community, the Pelicans go to the ice hockey league’s Christmas break as second in the regular season, after the reigning champion team Tappara fell 4–2 in Tampere on Monday.

At the same time, the people of Lahti put an end to Tappara’s six-game winning streak and six home wins.

Profit was the Pelicans’ first in the Tampere arena, which was opened a little over a year ago.

“First win from here under the bright lights. We earned our place in this top fight, and the players have earned this feeling”, Pelicans head coach Tommi Niemelä said.

Pelicans made Tappara, who advanced to the semi-finals of the hockey Champions League, look quite mediocre.

The 2–0 lead in the opening set still dried up, but Sakke Hämäläinen underpowered goal and Elias Vilenin a hit into an empty net sealed the victory in the top fight.

“I don’t know with which left foot we started in that first set. It wasn’t even close to the level required by the game”, Tappara’s head coach Jussi Tapola regretted.

Tappara’s fresh striker acquisitions Marcus and Jonathan Davidson were not yet in the lineup, so the defender Joni Tuulola had to do the four chain as a central striker.