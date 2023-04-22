Ice hockey | Pelicans already in a surprise two-goal lead against Tappara – HS follows the third final

Tappara and Pelicans meet in the third final at 5 p.m.

Ice hockey the reigning Finnish champion Tappara has the opportunity to run away today in his home arena, one step away from renewing his title.

Tappara, who already won the CHL and the League regular season this season, has defeated the Pelicans in both finals. Four wins are required for the championship.

Tappara crushed its challenger from Lahti in Wednesday’s opening of the final series with goals 5–1. On Friday, kirvesrinna claimed victory over Lahti with a score of 2–0.

HS follows the match moment by moment. The follow-up can be found at the bottom of this article.