Ice hockey | Pekka Virta, who was fired: “I’m no knight, but I also thought of SaiPa”

Virta completely denies that the firings were the result of a scandal that leaked to the public at the beginning of the week.

14.10. 17:54

Hockey coach Pekka Virran after the dismissals from SaiPa, life quickly turned into a normal family routine. Weekend grocery shopping with my wife came first on the to-do list.

SaiPa meets Kärpät in Lappeenranta on Saturday Ville Hämäläinen under the heel of. Hämäläinen is a familiar coach at SaiPa.

Virta, 53, popped into the public like a cork when IS wrote on Tuesday that the coach had sent a critical Whatsapp message about the players’ performances and performances. The original address of the message would have been the coaches’ group, but it accidentally ended up with the players first.

“Not really”, Virta answers the question if the wrong message affected the firings.

“There was nothing strange about it. I don’t understand how you think about it. It had nothing to do with this.”

“The only thing that matters is the result – and the busy schedule.”

“We should start winning as soon as possible, but the team started to get a little anxious.”

Power says he tried to wake up the team with a big party before last Friday’s KooKoo game. The game went well, but the match turned into a loss in overtime. Virta tried all the means she knew, and there are plenty of them. His experience includes no fewer than 904 matches in five league clubs.

“The power no longer worked and then a radical decision must be made. This was the decision we ended up with.”

SaiPa began to have a falling spiral. The defeats followed one another, and the crowd was in mourning. The setbacks can be seen in the team’s atmosphere and the empty stands in the club’s coffers.

The message uproar and the firings came so appropriately in the same week that you can’t avoid the togetherness.

Virta denies linking.

“No no. We’ve been talking all the time. “We talked about entities.”

Virta says she sensed the tightening atmosphere and the team’s difficulties for a while. The result was visible to everyone, pain inside the team.

“Then someone has to dare to give this option as well [eli potkut]. It was done by mutual consent.”

A three-year project was built in SaiPa. Virtra had a similar KalPassa, which ended with an honorable silver in 2017. It was followed by Luko’s wish to finally win the championship.

The dream of the people of Rauma came true in the spring of 2021, when Virtra’s up-and-coming work culminated in the Golden Jubilee.

From the lock Virta traveled to Lappeenranta and built a new plan.

Last season, SaiPa finished last to last in Virtra’s coaching. Now SaiPa is anchored last with only one win, over HIFK.

“You have to remember that it wasn’t just about this season. Last year, we were given a grace period when we talked about the future”, emphasizes Virta.

“People were quite patient last season, waiting for it to be time to start winning.”

The coaching team had strong faith in the team and that there is enough quality in the team.

“The result stuck and the multiplier effect was palpable.”

“You have to realize that they need a new start. I took away quite a lot of pain here.”

“I’m no knight, but I feel that I’ve made a straightforward decision with SaiPa in mind as well.”

“Already from the beginning there was an agreement that I wouldn’t come here for three years to finance if we couldn’t get this going. We had mutually agreed upon things there.”

Power says he will take the coming times calmly. Traveling somewhere would be fascinating. During a small break, it’s good to think about the future.

“Yes, I would still like to coach. These are the kind of jobs that you don’t go to yourself, but you call and ask for them.”

“It’s in someone else’s hands whether I’m good enough somewhere.”

During the lockdown, Virta fell ill with the severe corona virus. He had to be in intensive care for a long time, from which he survived like a miracle.

“I was left with 40 percent of the scar tissue in my lungs. The rest of my life is a life-changing capacity. Gotta take it easy. Exercise is walking and e-bikes and things like that. The runs have been run.”

“Hockey work is good because a lot of it is done outdoors.”

“It won’t end like this.”