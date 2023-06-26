Monday, June 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Pekka Rinne got a job from his former NHL club

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 26, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | Pekka Rinne got a job from his former NHL club

In the future, Pekka Rinne will be the Nashville Predators’ European talent scout and goalkeeper development coach.

His playing career finished in spring 2021 Pekka Rinne has got new jobs.

In the future, the goalie legend will be the Nashville Predators’ European talent scout and goaltender development coach. The club’s new GM Barry Trotz confirmed the matter at a Predators press conference on Monday.

Rinne, 40, played his entire NHL career in Nashville. Trotz is a familiar figure to Kempele’s man, as the Canadian, who jumped to become club boss, was the Predators’ head coach for several years when Rinne blocked pucks as the team’s number one goaltender.

Rinne played in the NHL for a total of 15 seasons and once won the Vezina Trophy for the best goaltender.

Last season, Rinne was the goalkeeper coach of the Finnish under-20 national team.

#Ice #hockey #Pekka #Rinne #job #NHL #club

See also  United States | The Supreme Court is considering Biden's plan for student loan forgiveness
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
EU Court of Auditors sounds the alarm on climate targets

EU Court of Auditors sounds the alarm on climate targets

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result